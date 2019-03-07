The Lightning in a Bottle music festival has been unanimously approved by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
The vote was delayed after concerns over traffic and safety were brought up by law enforcement agencies when the decision first came before the board three weeks ago.
But at the Feb. 26 meeting, supervisors said their concerns had been addressed, and chose to move forward with allowing the five-day music and arts festival scheduled to take place at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area from May 8-13.
“Anything that’s new, anything that’s innovative, and a bit out of the normal culture of the community causes some concerns,” said Supervisor Mike Maggard.
But, he added, “it’s a great opportunity for us.”
The festival is expected to bring 20,000 attendees to the Kern County, along with 60 musicians. Festival promoter, Do LaB, will pay the county $225,000 to lease the park, and will also pay for law enforcement officers to staff the event, as well as other costs.
Now that Lightning in a Bottle has been approved, Do LaB will move forward with preparing the venue for the festival.
“We get to really push full-steam ahead now, and get to the fun stuff, which is producing an amazing music festival,” said Do LaB owner Dede Flemming. “We’re trying to figure out how to make this the most unique, fun, artistic, crazy experience for people.”
Tickets for the festival went on sale shortly after the supervisor’s meeting three weeks ago. Early bird tickets have already sold out.
A group of supporters, many from Kern County's leading economic groups, such as the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the Feb. 26 board meeting in support of the event.
The group said the festival would bring much-needed economic development opportunity to Kern County.
The county says the Lightning in a Bottle could have a $2.5 to $3 million economic impact on the region.
Although most of the attendees will camp at Lake Buena Vista throughout the festival, county officials say restaurant, hotels, gas stations and even the Meadows Field Airport could see boosts from the event.
“It provides a real economic benefit,” said Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce President Nick Ortiz. “Not only are we getting people to come from out of the area to spend money here, but we’ll have local vendors as well.”
Traffic and safety concerns, which had initially stalled a decision by the supervisors nearly a month ago, were addressed at the meeting. County officials say they can manage the traffic the event will bring, and handle the safety procedures.
But Sheriff Donny Youngblood offered a note of caution.
He said his strained department will need to resort to mandatory overtime in order to staff the event, which could lead to lower morale among the deputies.
“I’m not saying this is a bad event, but this is going to cause more issues in our organization,” he said, referring to the staffing levels of the deputies, which have been low for years. “I do want us to have our eyes wide open going into this, that there could be issues. But from a sheriff’s standpoint, we’re going to make it happen.”
Lightning in a Bottle has occurred for the last 15 years. The idea to move it to Kern County came after Monterey County officials terminated a multi-year contract when a dispute arose about attendance levels.
Monterey County leaders say Do LaB exceeded the attendance limit by thousands of people, while Do LaB has disputed the county’s figures.
Two people have died at the festival the last two years it was held at Lake San Antonio in Monterey County.
During the board meeting three weeks ago, Flemming said Do LaB had worked to address safety concerns.
County officials say they do not expect the festival to be much more difficult than other large events that happen in the county such as the Kern County Fair.
In addition to musical performances, Lightning in a Bottle will also include seminars, yoga classes, and even a 5K run.
“A lot of people have heard of (Lightning in a Bottle), but they haven’t experienced it. They always have a preconceived notion as to what it is,” Flemming said. “The number one thing we always say is bring an open heart and an open mind, because you’re going to see people and meet people that are really going to surprise you in a positive way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.