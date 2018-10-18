Delano’s County Supervisor David Couch continues to host town hall meetings throughout communities in the recently redrawn District 4.
Through this series, Couch hopes to raise awareness in regard to the various Kern County services and resources available to constituents.
On Thursday, Oct. 18, Couch will be hosting a town hall meeting closer to home in Delano from 6 to 8 p.m. This town hall meeting will be at the Delano Regional Medical Center’s Scarlett Room.
Couch and several Kern County Department heads will be available to speak on efforts to improve the community around Delano and proposals underway of particular concern to community members.
“One thing we want to discuss is our Know Your Numbers Campaign,” Couch said. “This is an initiative we started with the Public Health Department to improve the health of residents through a diabetes and obesity awareness and prevention program.”
The program started in Buttonwillow with very good results and he said hopes to have similar success in Delano. It consists of a series of workshops to include workout classes and nutrition classes. He hopes to develop this program across all District 4 towns and communities.
The Kern County General Services Department will also be on hand to discuss improvements and accomplishments to Memorial Park.
So far, Delano Memorial Park has improved irrigation, made repairs to the baseball clubhouse, fixed the fence, gates, roof and dugout. There’s a new sign in front of the park and plants and flowers have been purchased for community events.
The next improvements to be made are the backstop, red clay infield, scoreboards, bleacher canopies and field lights.
Couch will also speak on the potential of a new Delano Sports/Recreation Facility he proposed last month to the Delano City Council. An opportunity exists to provide additional recreation facilities such as Little League baseball fields, bike trails and other improvements.
County land and some county funds may be available.
The proposal involves locating some additional Little League fields close to the shopping center complex at Woolomes Road near Highway 99 and using these new facilities to lure Little League tournaments to Delano, thus increasing tax revenues and hotel occupancy.
Also included within the proposal is the establishment of an economic opportunity zone in Delano, much like old redevelopment zones that will generate revenues specifically for Delano-area projects. It’s all a part of his effort to get to know his newly drawn District 4 and its constituents.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
