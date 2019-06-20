Delano Union School District’s California School Employees Association Chapter 175 presented three scholarships to local students during the district’s Board of Trustees meeting June 10.
Recipients included Lucas Serda, Priscilla Valdez and Viviana Velasquez.
According to CSEA Vice President Carmen Rico, scholarships of $200 are offered to one eighth grade student from each of the district’s four middle schools. CSEA has also added a $500 first year scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to attend an accredited college.
Rico stated that the minimum qualification for the scholarships is that the student’s parent or legal guardian must be a current member of CSEA Chapter 175, and the student completed an application stating why they should be granted the scholarship. With only two middle school scholarships being presented, she stated that the high school scholarship will be increased to $1,000 for this year.
Lucas Serda
Lucas Serda graduated from La Viña Middle School in May. A son of Patricia and Victor Serda, he was ASB Vice President. He was honored at graduation for perfect attendance from kindergarten through eighth grade, was on the honor roll and received a Citizenship Award. Lucas Serda volunteers for Relay for Life, the Food Pantry and various school activities.
Priscilla Valdez
Graduating from Pioneer School in May, Priscilla Valdez is the daughter of Belen Valdez and Francisco Ramirez. She was named Student of the Year at Pioneer. She also achieved perfect attendance, played various sports and volunteered for Special Olympics.
Viviana Velasquez
Receiving a $1,000 scholarship, Viviana Velasquez recently graduated from Cesar Chavez High School with various accolades. She is the daughter of Rosa Velasquez.
Viviana Velasquez achieved the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, was nominated for Girls State, 2018 Honor Court, Soroptimist Senior Girl of the Year at CCHS, ASB vice president and secretary of the S-Club. Activities at CCHS included various sports and volunteer activities, while also working at Taco Bell. She will attend UCLA majoring in nursing while working as a part-time certificate nursing assistant.
