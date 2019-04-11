With the theme “Helping Children Discover the Fun in Learning,” and exploring many curriculum areas through fun outdoor activities, children at Delano Union School District’s Albany Park II Preschool took part in the first Celebrating Children event at their center on April 5.
The day started with a healthy breakfast followed by exploring different learning areas.
According to site supervisor Celina Fernandez, the different activities in which children chose to take part were developed by the center’s staff. Activities included Bunny bean bag toss (involves coordination and problem solving), a golf putting course (aiming for the hole and holding a golf club correctly), building with blocks and large Legos (creativity, decision making and balance) and a golf ball roll (accuracy and aim).
The children from the center were accompanied by parents and grandparents, allowing the adults to view some of the ways children can use skills learned at preschool.
“We thank all parents and grandparents who were able to attend this event,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez, who serves as site supervisor and teacher at Albany Park II Preschool, was joined by child care teachers Allison Cruz and Erika Nuno and child care aides Teresa Galaviz, Maria D. Hernandez, Joel Hernandez, Pam McFarland and Patricia Medina.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.