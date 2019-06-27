Delano Library Department Aide Rovia Eublera went to Delano Union School District's Harvest Elementary on June 21.
She read to Maureen Mascarinas' kindergarten class and told students of all the activities and events at the Kern County Library this summer. During the month of July, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays the library has different events.
That included the summer reading challenge, which for early learners (up to 4-years-old) includes reading 10 books to children and turning in the reading log.
For students 5-12, read 10 books and turn in a signed reading log. For tweens, ages 11-12, follow either the kids or teens challenge. For teens, ages 13-18, read for 10 hours and turn in a signed reading log. Adults, starting at age 18, should challenge themselves to read at least three books over the summer and turn in a reading log.
Complete the challenge by July 31 and become an award winner.
World-class readers will receive a free book from the Friends of the Kern County Library, Inc., a free bookmark and digital badges when logging progress online and unique prizes.
