With projects ranging from color’s effect on taste buds, to pH levels in liquid, to which foam shapes reduce noise the most, Delano Union School District scientists in grades four through eight demonstrated their experiments and findings during the district's first Virtual Science Fair held online Jan. 21.
Students received first place through fourth place. According to district GATE resource teacher Lea Cantu, first- and second-place finishers advance to the Kern County Regional Virtual Science Fair March 15-17, with the dates for each grade level to be announced later by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
FOURTH GRADE
First Place –- “Baby, It’s Cold Outside!” Olivia Trigo, Nueva Vista Language Academy; Second Place –- “Gummy Bears Go Swimming,” Liana Van, Nueva Vista; Third Place – “Salt, Ice, Sugar,” Isabella Silvestre, Nueva Vista; Fourth Place – “How a Lemon Can be A Battery,” Fabian Madrigal, Fremont School.
FIFTH GRADE
First Place -- "Distance Learning Optical Illusion," Devin Gamino, Harvest Elementary School; "The Juicy Secret to Clean Pennies," Angel Cervantes, Nueva Vista; "Explosions, Explosions, Explosions!," Gabbie Garcia, Nueva Vista; "Gummy Bear Osmosis," Lilia Cabrera, Nueva Vista.
Second Place -- "Time to Blow It Up!", Maribel Flores Fernandez, Pioneer School; "Tide vs. Gain vs. Arm and Hammer," Ryan Datta, Harvest; "Which Liquid will Dissolve the Color Coating of Skittles Faster?," Janice Delgadillo, Fremont School.
Third Place -- "The Balloon that Self Inflates," Nathaly Escanuela Alvarado, Fremont; "Strong, Stronger, and Strongest!," Sukhnoor Dharni, Nueva Vista, "Making Liquids Disappear," Michael Rodriguez, Pioneer; "Egg Drop," Annabelle Martinez, Harvest.
Fourth Place -- "Rust in Metals," Emma Ventura, Pioneer; "Gummy Bear Absorption," Elisa Aguilar, Harvest; "Drinks and Energy," Jocelynn Garcia and Aylin Gutierrez Delgado, Pioneer; "Paper Airplanes," Christian Fuentes, Pioneer.
SIXTH GRADE
First Place -- "Tiny Dancers," Kendra Sandoval, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; "Lead in the H20," Leila Andrade, Pioneer; "Hot Colors," Khanh Van, Pioneer; "Which One is the Cleanest?," Clarissa Espinoza, Pioneer.
Second Place -- "Paper Boats," Abelardo Montano, La Viña Middle School; "Memory Mneumonics," Alexa Davalos Ruiz, Cecil Avenue; "Does Color Trick Your Tastebuds," Alyssa Sandoval, Cecil Avenue; "Bouncing Ball Energy," Dorriean Viana, Cecil Avenue.
Third Place – “Titanium in the Human Body," Emma Andrade Smith, Cecil Avenue; "What Signals Can Block a Wi-fi Signal?," Julian Herrera, Cecil Avenue; "Building a Balloon Car Challenge," Sebastian Valenzuela Trujillo, Cecil Avenue.
Fourth Place -- "Ball Launcher," Krisha Cantorna, Cecil Avenue; "Playing with Luck," Lizet Avina Garibay, Cecil Avenue; "The Amazing Straw Hand,” Mia Olmedo, Cecil Avenue; “Robot Hand: Grasping with Straws,” Aubree Torres, Cecil Avenue.
SEVENTH GRADE
First Place -- "pH Levels in Liquid," Queona May Reyes, La Viña; "Cool Mint," Khushwant Kaur and Haley McClintock, La Viña.
Second Place -- "What Cools Down Soda the Fastest?," Jordan Leyva, Cecil Avenue; "Nutrients vs. Green Algae," Kayla Otanez, Cecil Avenue.
Third Place -- "Salt Water Electrical Conductor," Armindev Bhatti, La Viña; "Does Music Distract You From Learning?," Yuritza Tafolla, Cecil Avenue.
EIGHTH GRADE
First Place -- "Can Plants Stop Soil Erosion?," Nevaeh Herrera, Cecil Avenue; "What Foam Shape Can Reduce the Most Noise?," Leslie Gonzalez, Cecil Avenue.
Second Place -- "Powdered or Granulated – Which Form of Activated Charcoal Filters is Best?," Diego Martinez Vazquez, Cecil Avenue.
Third Place -- "How do Different Distances Affect Different Shots’ Accuracy?," Sara Sepulveda Murillo, Cecil Avenue; "How Does Thickness of Plastic Wrap Affect Evaporation of Liquid?," Horacio Zarate, Cecil Avenue.
Fourth Place -- "Is Plexiglass Stronger When it is Cold or Hot?," Oscar Juarez Garcia, Cecil Avenue.
Helping to coach the scientists through their endeavors included Christine Hess and Baltazar Montes from Cecil Avenue; Jorge Mendoza, Jennifer Reyes, and Cynthia Smith from Fremont; Judith Mota from Harvest; Pam Balistreri from La Viña; Lilia Gonzalez from Nueva Vista; and Tzitlali Alvarado, LaNore Herrera Diaz and Jayme Galvan from Pioneer.
