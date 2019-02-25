FRESNO — After going undefeated in South Sequoia League play, the McFarland High School girls varsity basketball team took on the defending Division IV Section champion, San Joaquin Memorial High School Panthers, Saturday at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Having beaten Division I and II schools by large margins, the No. 1 ranked Panthers entered Saturday’s game as the heavy favorite against the No. 2 ranked Lady Cougars, the first team to make it to the section title game since 1983.
The Cougars finished the first half trailing SJM by six points, but were never able to catch up, falling to SJM, 50-38.
McFarland kept this game close behind the strong play of senior center Kathy Rodriguez, who led the Cougars with 16 rebounds and nine points.
Despite Saturday’s loss in the Valley Championship game, the Lady Cougars’ incredible play and season-long performance guaranteed them a place in the state tournament, the only question was at what level and seed.
That question was answered late Sunday afternoon when the state rankings were released and the Lady Cougars, Division IV runners-up, were ranked as the No. 1 seed in the Southern California Division III playoffs.
The Cougars faced against No. 16 Oxnard High School Yellow Jackets Tuesday in McFarland.
Aaron Resendez is the superintendent for the McFarland Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.