Story Tours brings library services to underserved communities

Community Action Partnership of Kern has teamed up with the Kern County Library to launch Story Tours, a new bookmobile service that will bring Kern County Library services to communities across Kern County throughout 2021.
The partnership is funded by the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation.
Story Tours bookmobile visits will provide underserved communities with a chance to reserve and check out books from the Kern County Library system, participate in crafts and story time events, and receive fun giveaways.
Story Tours kicked off with a visit to the eastern Kern communities of Mojave, California City and Boron on Monday, May 3. The bookmobile is scheduled to travel to new locations in District 4 and throughout Kern County in the coming weeks.
