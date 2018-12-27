Thanks to North Kern State Prison Warden Kelly Santoro, Kern Valley State Prison Warden Christian Pfeiffer and their staff, some very lucky students at Kern Avenue Elementary School in McFarland received a special visit from Santa this Christmas.
Santa and his CDC team adopted TK and kindergarten students from the school site, providing the over 120 students with Christmas gifts and the joy of posing for pictures with Santa.
The McFarland Unified School District thanks staff and leadership teams from both prisons for their generosity and consideration of the children of McFarland.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent for the McFarland Unified School District.
