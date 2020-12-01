A yearlong state audit of California's process for reviewing certain kinds of oilfield projects common in Kern County has identified bureaucratic shortfalls but found that regulators "generally complied" with proper procedures before handing out approvals.
In a report issued last week and based on regulatory actions from 2019, the California Department of Finance’s Office of State Audits and Evaluations recommended standardizing and bringing a new level of transparency to regulatory processes it said have not been carried out consistently.
Making the recommended changes could potentially lead to slower reviews, and could bring some existing project approvals into question, but otherwise does not appear to threaten Kern's most important industry.
The report brings partial closure to one of three initiatives Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in November 2019 in response to pressure from anti-oil environmentalists. The only one still pending is his call for a buffer zone between oil facilities and sensitive places such as homes and schools.
The state audit report looked at two types of projects — hydraulic fracturing, better known as "fracking," and underground injections such as oilfield wastewater disposal — that environmentalists have focused on in recent years.
Fracking cracks open underground formations to release oil reserves, while the underground injection work contemplated in the report either flushes away salty wastewater that comes up with oil or injects steam or water to increase production. Environmentalists say both classifications threaten to contaminate groundwater and pollute water wells.
Among the report's most damaging findings were that the agency now known as CalGEM, the California Geologic Energy Management Division, improperly approved a 640-acre expansion of an oil operation in the Kern Front Oil Field.
It said the division allowed the project operator to add 100 new injection wells and 300 production wells without requiring a formal application. The report noted CalGEM has acknowledged handling the matter poorly.
An attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, an Arizona-based environmental group that has criticized California's oil industry and regulators, said by email Monday the report confirms state officials "skip even the most basic review before rubberstamping hundreds of dangerous oil and gas production wells and wastewater injection wells in Kern County and around the state."
"It's time for Gov. Newsom to crack down on illegal projects and start prioritizing public health and safety," CBD attorney Hollin Kretzmann wrote.
Dan Ress, an attorney with the Center for Race, Poverty & the Environment, which has offices in the Bay Area and in Kern, called the report evidence CalGEM prioritized oil and gas extraction above community safety. He said in an email oil companies "reap the rewards of lax oversight, leaving the people who live near the poorly regulated sites to pay the price."
Oil industry representatives mostly withheld comment Monday, saying they are reviewing the audit findings. The Western States Petroleum Association added by email it is working with CalGEM and others on "the successful implementation of the protections and efficiencies" in underground-injection and fracking regulations.
Auditors found CalGEM failed to update its well-permitting policies and procedures to reflect state regulatory changes made in April of last year, leading to disparate review processes in different parts of the state.
They also criticized a practice that gained attention in news reports last year: Injection wells were being approved without supporting paperwork, a practice regulators had said may have resulted from confusion over "placeholder" files rather than intentional misconduct.
CalGEM and its parent agency, the state Department of Conservation, both of which have new leadership installed by Newsom, largely agreed with and welcomed the audit report's recommendations.
The regulatory officials said they would update project-approval checklists, make sure software systems reflect the changes and work toward improvements along with state and regional water regulators.
"CalGEM intends to embark on a far-reaching effort to update its policy and procedure documentation, particularly through the development of 'standard operating procedure' documents … ," states an audit-response letter from David Shabazian, director of the Department of Conservation, and State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk.
With regard to the placeholder files, the letter said, "CalGEM does not intend for this type (of) 'placeholder' project number practice to resume."
The report requires the Department of Conservation to release a corrective action plan to address problems identified in the report, then to file updates every six months until all corrections have been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.