State ag secretary visits McFarland schools

California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross visited the McFarland Unified School District on Aug. 26.
After completing a stop at Reedley College to discuss the future of California agriculture with the largest growers in the state, the secretary drove to McFarland to see local students in action.
McFarland schools have committed to imbedding science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) into its curriculum, exposing students to technology fields beginning in the primary grades.
During the visit, Ross was able to see elementary students at Browning Road STEAM Academy design and build working prosthetic hands as well as the advanced robotics at McFarland Junior High School. Then followed a tour of the agriculture and industrial automation degree programs offered at McFarland High School.
In addition to Ross, the visit also included Kern County Supervisor David Couch, Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian, Executive Director for the Kern County Ag Bureau Romeo Agbalog, Adventist Health communications coordinator Matt Cauthron, McFarland City Councilman Saul Ayon, and Communications Director for the Central Valley Farmworker Foundation Diana Melero.
