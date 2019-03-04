To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy food choices available for school breakfast and to help their children start their engines, schools in the Delano Union School District are celebrating National School Breakfast Week through Friday.
National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program. The federally-assisted meal program has operated in public and non-profit private schools and residential child care institutions since 1975.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture data has shown that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias.
The USDA School Breakfast Program currently serves 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in both reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weight
The National School Breakfast Week campaign theme, Start Your Engines, reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for Start Your Engines during the week with items including special menus, cafeteria events and district-provided promotional items to students each day during breakfast.
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is one way to ensure students are getting the best education they can,” John Chavolla, Delano Union School District director of food services central kitchen, said. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting and appealing choices we offer.”
Chavolla said Delano Union School District serves more than 3,100 breakfast meals daily through the federally-funded School Breakfast Program. District school nutrition professionals prepare breakfasts and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards, which include limiting fat, calories and sodium. They also encourage students to choose from fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.
Delano Union School District will be serving new healthy choices for breakfast such as chicken and waffles and pork posole. Students will also receive promotional items such as wristbands, bookmarks, erasers, pencils and sticker mix-up puzzles during the week.
The Start Your Engines campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s®. Parents and students can follow the fun online at Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW19
