Musician and actor Stephen Costantino signed autographs and the such last Saturday at Delano's own Downtown Toys N Comics "The Revenge" shop.
Store manager Miguel Vasquez said the Delano location opened on Sept. 5 and "focuses on everything to do with toys and comic books."
During the three-hour Dec. 5 signing, "we had a pretty good turnout," Vasquez said. "We had a good 40 people." Costantino plays a Gamorrean guard in the "Star Wars" film "Return of the Jedi."
Previously, during the shop's official grand opening on Sept. 26, "the two women who play the Jawas in 'The Mandalorian' series came out," Vasquez said. "We had a bigger turnout because it was an all-day thing. Fans had more time to come down, and we even had a costume contest."
Vasquez said Saturday was more of a meet and greet. "He brought some memorabilia to sign."
Vasquez said he was born and bred in Delano. He hopes to have another signing or event in January.
"We want to keep the store fresh with interest peaking," he said. "Delano people are really supporting it. We want to keep our customers happy and entertained."
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The shop will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. "through Christmas for your shopping pleasure," Vasquez said. "We are very happy to be here and be part of the Delano community, hopefully for a long time to come."
For more information on the store, call 661-454-6801. Downtown Toys N Comics also has a Bakersfield location.
Stephen Costantino, a native of Hoboken, N.J., developed a passion for music at a young age, when he drew notice for playing guitar, singing and songwriting. It’s a pattern that has continued to this day.
Soon after moving to California in 1978, Stephen began studying martial arts in Los Angeles with Hugh Van Patten, who introduced him to another young musician in one of his classes, Corey Dee Williams, son of the actor and painter Billy Dee Williams. They hit it off immediately and started a band they called Incognito.
Later it would reincarnate as Atmosphere. When Billy Dee was readying his character Lando Calrissian for the movie “Return of the Jedi,” he asked Corey to be his stand-in when the film company went on location in Yuma, Ariz.
Stephen was invited to come along so that he and Corey could continue to play and write music. Before long, Stephen was recruited for a part in the film; he was to portray a Gamorrean guard in service to Jabba the Hut fighting Luke Skywalker in defense of his despicable master.
His musical career includes playing guitar on sessions with Crazy Town, New Edition, Bel Biv Devoe and the Black Eyed Peas. He has also worked with resident music producer Brett “Epic” Mazur at Scotti Brothers Records.
