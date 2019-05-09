The 34th annual PRCA Stampede Days Rodeo opened Friday and continued Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Entering its 34th year, it's also known as “The Biggest Little Rodeo in California” in large part because of the high number of participants that compete. The purpose of the rodeo is to raise funds for training and equipment for reserve deputies.
