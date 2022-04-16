St. Patrick's activities part of STEM week at DV Preschool

Children at Delano Union School District’s Del Vista Preschool participated in activities leading up to St. Patrick’s Day March 14-17 that explored science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or STEM — while celebrating the holiday of the leprechaun.
Preschool site supervisor/teacher Adriana Montelongo and aides Gloria Alcaraz and Aimee Aguilar addressed these curricular areas through a number of activities. Books read that week talked about leprechauns, colors and rainbows, along with the green color song.
The week’s experiments kicked off with the Balloon Dance, where the children made predictions on how much a balloon would inflate when mixing together different quantities of baking soda and vinegar. The baking soda was placed inside each balloon, with the reaction occurring when the balloon was attached and the baking soda fell into a bottle containing the vinegar.
“The children discovered that increased quantities of baking soda made the balloons expand larger,” Montelongo said.
Another activity was the Skittles melting magic. Children arranged different colored Skittles around a plate. When staff placed some hot water in the middle of each plate, the children saw the magic — the formation of a rainbow from the melting Skittles.
Along with other experiments, such as a flower color changing, planting fast-growing grass, and a paper towel rainbow, children also explored with their magnifying glasses and made bird feeders.
Montelongo stated that the week’s activities addressed curricular areas including predictions, problem solving, working with peers and adults in the classroom, early literacy development, fine motor skills, and comparing, ordering and measuring objects.
“The week’s activities were fun to develop,” Montelongo said, “but the expressions on the children’s faces when they discovered something new were inspiring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.