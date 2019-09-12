Delano people serving education, city government and services and former local business owners are among the inductees into the Delano Union School District Pioneer School Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Pioneer School, 1001 Hiett Ave. in Delano.
This week we spotlight four inductees.
FRANK HERRERA JR.
Frank Herrera, Jr. is a lifelong Delano resident dedicated to a life of public service and the advancement of his community. His career in public service spans the length of his adult life beginning in the early 1970s where he began his activist career and service through fraternal and civic organizations.
Herrera strengthened his community and church through the Knights of Columbus. He also served on various other charitable organizations, including the Latin American Citizens Association (LACA), where he was president of the organization. The purpose of LACA was to increase the visibility of Latin American citizens in decision-making capacities.
He sought opportunities to mentor youth through coaching football and baseball. To this day, his fraternal organization engagement continues with the Delano Elk’s Lodge membership.
Herrera’s contributions to the city of Delano also began as a young adult through his participation as a Delano Parks and Recreation commissioner. As a commission member, he sought opportunities to provide Delano youth with positive activities, and Delano citizens with quality of life amenities.
For several years, Herrera contributed to Delano’s smart and orderly growth with a vision while serving on the Delano Planning Commission. His leadership and vision culminated in his election to the Delano City Council, where he acted as a representative for the often-overlooked and voiceless citizens.
During the 1990s, his service was sought again as community relations between the Delano Police Department and the citizens of Delano deteriorated. He became the first president of the city of Delano Police Liaison Board and was instrumental in strengthening the relationship between citizens and their police force.
Herrera’s calming demeanor and ability to bring people together was again displayed through his appointed position on the Kern County Civil Service Commission. As chairman and commissioner, he championed stable labor/management relations by balancing the rights of laborers with the responsibility of management. He also fought for an increase in minority recruitment, hiring and promotion, especially in public safety departments. He also fought for, and maintained up until recently, the independence of county personnel away from the County Administrative Office to respect the principle of neutral competency to focus on hiring the best and brightest.
Herrera began serving on the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees in 2004, which began with an appointment to the seat held for many years by his late father, Frank Herrera Sr. Through re-elections to his board seat, for which he has served as board president and board clerk, he continues to strive for excellence in education.
Herrera promoted the accomplishments of DUSD in his participation with the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, and as a board member of the California Latino School Boards Association. He has continued to preside over the expansion of the district through the building of additional schools, and cutting-edge programs to meet the needs of the changing educational landscape. He has also continued to oversee one of the longest periods of positive labor relations by recognizing the worth of teachers and support staff and increasing their ranks with the best and brightest.
ELIZABETH MORRIS
Involved with many local organizations, Elizabeth “Liz” Morris is a fixture in Delano. Morris was born in Delano and attended local schools. As a young adult, Morris was employed by Pacific Bell, now AT&T, in Delano.
After retiring from Pacific Bell, she entered the educational field as a substitute clerk with the Delano Union School District. She was then urged by then-coordinator of child development Mary Margaret King to join her staff as a full-time clerk and remains in the child development department as a clerk working with her fourth coordinator or director.
Her active nature in the community includes serving as a member of the Harvest Holidays board, and as a director for Delano Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, Inc. She has presented scholarships for Cinco de Mayo for 36 years. She also coordinated Queen Shows for both Cinco de Mayo and Harvest Holidays. She has also been an active member of Delano Junior Miss scholarship program, which has changed to Young Women of Distinction of Delano.
Morris became a Delano City Council member when she was appointed to the seat held by her late husband, Larry, who was also very active in the community. She has been re-elected to the council (most recently in November), has served two terms as mayor, and is currently mayor pro tem. She has also been connected with various county and state agencies through her connection with the council.
Awards received by Morris include being an honoree for the Mexican-American Association as a community leader. She has also been involved with the youth group at the Delano stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Morris has three daughters, Denise, Lisa and Delisa. She also has numerous grandchildren, with which she shares her love of Christmas cookie baking techniques during the holiday season. Her excellent cooking is also shared with her family and her co-workers.
GILBERT MARTINEZ
Another active member of the Delano community, Gilbert Martinez, retired earlier this year after 40 years with the city of Delano. Throughout his life, he has been involved with many groups.
According to Gary Girard in his Delano Ramblings column, Martinez began working for Delano in November 1978 as a maintenance worker. He was promoted to mechanic in 1980, moved to an equipment operator in 1985 and finished his career in January as a city street supervisor. He always stepped up to put up the decorations at city hall.
Martinez went beyond his duty to serve the citizens of Delano, and continues to do a ton of volunteer work. He officiated for softball and youth football for the city, was involved in Boy Scouts, Delano High School’s Booster Club, Delano Youth Foundation, and spent many years assisting with Little League and the Stallions Youth Football program.
His family and he have assisted with youth wrestling for 35 years in both Delano and Kern County. Their family was known as the go to people in Delano when it came to youth wrestling.
Martinez has been a past grand marshal for Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, Man of the Year of Delano Youth Foundation and was awarded for 320 hours of volunteer service to the City of Delano in one year.
JOE ESCALONA
One of many Filipino immigrants who came to the United States, Joe de la Cruz Escalona, arrived in California in the early 1920s. First working in the San Francisco Bay area in 1925 for Standard Oil Co. in Richmond, Escalona moved to Delano and lived with his brother, Andrew.
Escalona served in the Merchant Marine, and then the U.S. Navy during World War II, completing his tour of duty at Guadalcanal in the South Pacific as a U.S. Navy Steward First Class in October 1945. He returned to Delano following his honorable discharge from the Navy.
Escalona journeyed back to his birthplace in the Philippines in 1946. He married his wife, Atanasia, known as Nasing, in 1947. After a two-month trans-Pacific voyage brought them to San Francisco, they arrived in Delano in November 1947.
Joe and Nasing opened a coffee and donut shop, which expanded within three months to the Bataan Billiard and Card Room. They also opened the Campus Debs Dress Shop at 11th Avenue and Main Street in 1963.
The Escalonas also enjoyed the art of music and dance. They initiated agreements with the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and Roberta Bell Studio to bring ballroom dance, ballet and acrobat classes to the Delano community.
Escalona assisted local, county and state government candidates with their political campaigns, and also hosted foreign dignitaries. He introduced the candidates to Delano’s citizens, and provided events to keep Delanoans aware of candidates’ political issues and plan. The Escalonas hosted many dinners for both political candidates and government dignitaries.
Escalona was an active member and officer of many local groups that he joined. He was a member of the Aklanons of America and the Gran Oriente Masonic Lodge of San Francisco (which continued his relations with his Filipino brotherhood throughout California). Locally, he was a member of the Delano Kiwanis Club, Delano Veterans of Foreign Wars, the congregation of St. Mary’s Church and Filipino Community of Delano. He represented Delano Kiwanis in the first Mrs. Harvest Holidays skit in 1967 and won the crown.
Escalona helped to unite the Filipino veterans of World War II with veterans throughout the United States by organizing the Delano chapter of the American Legion Post 640. He was also its first Commander.
Joe and Nasing Escalona had five children: Joseph, Linda Marie, Helena May, Melanie Ann and Gail Rose. All five attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Delano High School.
Escalona lived 50 of his 70 years in Delano. His family stated that he was an honest and honorable man, self-made and his handshake was his word. They concluded by saying that he lived a long life and left an unforgettable legacy.
The last three Hall of Fame honorees will be profiled in next week’s Record. For more information about the Hall of Fame event, please contact the Delano Union School District office at 721-5000.
