The final candidates for Delano Union School District’s Pioneer School Hall of Fame are introduced in this article. The ceremony will be this Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Frank M. Herrera Multipurpose Room at 1001 Hiett Ave.
SIMONA FORSYTHE
Retired DUSD teacher Simona Forsythe is very active in many local organizations and continues to give back to the Delano community.
Forsythe was born in Porterville. She attended elementary and high schools there, and then was a student at Porterville College. She went on to Fresno State College (now Fresno State), where she received her bachelor of arts degree and her teaching credential.
Forsythe returned to Porterville to begin her teaching career. This is where she became aware of the needs of Hispanic students, asking to be transferred from a school with a primarily Anglo student population to a school with a large Hispanic population. She felt she could best fill the needs of those students through her bilingualism and also serve as a model (i.e. “Yes, you too can go to college, and become a teacher,” etc.).
She married Walter Forsythe in 1958. Soon after, she was hired by the DUSD, where she was one of three Hispanic teachers in the entire district. She asked to be assigned to Fremont School, where there was a large population of minority students. Filling the needs of students was the primary focus of her teaching career.
Forsythe was a pioneer in the Delano Bilingual Education Program. She wrote the first project submitted to the United States Department of Education in 1975, which was subsequently approved as a Title VII Project. This program, which helped students learn English, was implemented at Valle Vista School in 1975 under her direction, and later became a district-wide program.
In addition to being District Bilingual Educational administrator, she served as a classroom teacher, English as a second language teacher and Migrant Education resource teacher.
Forsythe has always been actively involved in the community in a variety of ways, including Delano College Center Foundation director, board member for Albany Park Fundamental School PTA, coordinator of vision screen for Cecil Avenue PTA, and treasurer for Delano Union Elementary Schools Teachers Association.
She has also developed and implemented the RCIA program at St. Mary’s Church, where she is also catechist and choir member. She also was a den mother for Boy Scouts of America, and a member of Delano Police Department Women’s Club, Latin American Citizens Association and Mexican American Political Association.
Since her retirement from DUSD, Forsythe is an active member of many organizations, including Delano Lions Club (past vice-president, treasurer and District 4A2 song leader), DUSD Hall of Fame Committee, Delano Union School District Educational Foundation (past president and current vice president), Mexican American Pioneers and California Retired Educators – Kern Chapter.
Awards have included an Educator Award from MAPA for community service and dedication to the education of all students. She has also received recognition and awards from groups including Delano Lions Club and its District 4A2, Delano Union School District and Boy Scouts of America.
Forsythe still lives in Delano where she and her husband raised their three children: Craig and Sharon live in Truckee and daughter Karen lives in Delano. She enjoys traveling, singing in the choir and visiting grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoys her Tai Chi classes. She is an avid reader of spiritual literature, non-fiction documentaries, as well as fictional novels and classics.
STEVEN KINSEY
A long-time firefighter with the Delano and Kern County fire departments, Steve Kinsey has been involved in many facets of Delano over the years and continues to serve the community.
Kinsey was born in 1956 to Arthur and Betty Kinsey. He is a Delano High School graduate. He married the former Cindy Welch of McFarland. They have five children: Chad, Kara, Jacob, Matthew and Colton.
Kinsey began as a firefighter and engineer with the Delano Fire Department (which later merged with the Kern County Fire Department) in 1975. In 1977, he moved to KCFD where he served as firefighter, engineer, captain and battalion chief through his retirement in 2012.
His community service included the Delano City Council, where he was first elected at age 24 in 1980 until 1984 and chosen by his peers as 1983-1984 mayor. He was re-elected to the council from 1988 to 1992, again serving as mayor from 1990 to 1992.
Kinsey also served as president of the Delano Community Alliance and was a member of North Kern Alliance for Healthy Communities and Kern County Economic Development Corporation.
Kinsey is an active member of the Delano Kiwanis Club. He served as Division 33 Lt. Governor in 2009-2010, 2012 and 2013. Kinsey has also been a hunter education instructor for more than 30 years, assisting locals in the proper use of their hunting equipment. Steve and Cindy Kinsey are members of Valley Baptist Church.
ANDREW ESCALONA
Angel (Andrew) Escalona was an integral part of the Filipino community in Delano. He was born Oct. 1, 1903, in Numancia on the island of Panay, Philippines, a son of Pedro Leyson Escalona and Segunda Dela Cruz.
He was involved in many community projects. An article in the May 14, 1943, edition of The Bakersfield Californian stated that Escalona was one of the community members living in the Delano, McFarland and Earlimart area who assisted in selling more than $400,000 worth of victory bonds during a drive to support the United States’ efforts in World War II.
Escalona owned various businesses, including the Bataan Inn with his brother, Joe, and Ace Liquor Store with Frank Sarmiento. Escalona led the movement of a few Delano Filipino families to form the Filipino Home Owners and Taxpayers Community Council in the mid-1940s.
The purpose of the council was to help promote and safeguard the cultural and economic interests of Filipinos residing in the Delano area, and to promote wholesome recreation activities, in addition to a center, for the second generation of Filipinos. Escalona donated the lot on Glenwood Street, and the Filipino Community Council built a 100-by-150 foot building on the property with donations mostly from farmers and businessmen in the community (including many of the business owners in Delano’s Chinatown). The Filipino Community Cultural Center of Delano remains the hub of activities for the Filipino community of Delano.
Escalona had three children: son Carl with wife Eva Bean, and son and daughter Pedro and Janice with wife Erline Lehman. Escalona still lived in Delano when he passed away in July 1982.
For more information about Friday’s Hall of Fame event at Pioneer School, please contact the Delano Union School District office at 721-5000.
