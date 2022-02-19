Sports participation grows in MUSD

Outside physical activity does not stop at the elementary school level, said McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez.
McFarland Junior High School takes pride in developing students to become positive members of society. One way the Sabercats accomplish this is through the power of sports.
MJHS coaches and school leaders emphasize the teachings of life lessons through the ups and downs of these memorable experiences. The McFarland leadership team believes that sports participation is an essential factor in the proper development of our youth.
Sabercats student-athletes wear their team jerseys and Sabercat logo shirts with pride on their campus. Adventist Health Delano and McFarland Junior High School partnered to purchase the shirts for each student-athlete, reflecting that their commitment to educational excellence is a community-wide effort.
Participation in McFarland’s sports program is growing. Last fall, our cross country team was at an all-time high, with 35 students running for the Sabercats. Flag football also had 21 students. This year, we are in the middle of boys and girls basketball and soccer. And this spring, students will kick off baseball, softball, and track and field season.
“The McFarland community has done a fantastic job working together to keep students, staff, and families safe during this pandemic,” Resendez said. “Credit goes to our fantastic teaching, support, and administrative staff for working hard to follow the safety protocols and for ensuring students are learning and thriving. As a community, we believe the best place for students to thrive is in-person in our classrooms and schools, and we have worked hard to ensure they remain safe.”
In McFarland schools, active kids are healthy kids. They use creative ways to keep kids active by taking classes outdoors when possible and encouraging students to participate in team sports.
YOUNG GROUP OF RUNNERS HAS MCFARLAND HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY TEAM EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE
More than two decades after winning their last California Interscholastic Federation State Cross Country Championship, the McFarland boys cross country team under coach Amador Ayon and the rest of the Cougars are poised to leave their marks on the storied program.
In November, the Cougars finished sixth at the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, missing the state meet by four spots. The Perezchica brothers Henry and Jose led McFarland, finishing 22nd and 37th overall. Henry, a sophomore, finished in 17 minutes, 32.59 seconds, and Jose, a senior, in 18:04.63. Sophomore Joey Miranda was 40th (18:11.99).
