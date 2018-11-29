The 2018 Delano Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, along Main Street.
Hundreds of people will walk and/or perform during the traditional evening event. Thousands of spectators will line downtown streets to watch holiday floats, school marching bands and special guest Santa Claus.
After the parade, you can meet Santa in front of Delano City Hall and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies with Delano City Council members and watch them light the city’s Christmas tree.
Sponsors include Delano Regional Medical Center.
Get your business or organization recognized and become a sponsor today.
For additional sponsorship or entry information, contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce at 661-725-2518.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
