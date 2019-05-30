Soroptimist International of Delano had its 27th annual Awards Banquet at the American Legion Hall Tuesday night.
Celebrating its 70th anniversary, SI Delano honored 16 teenage girls from Cesar Chavez High School, Delano High School, Robert F. Kennedy High School, Valley High School and McFarland High School. Six middle school students from across Delano and McFarland also received awards.
More than 50 attended the banquet, said Bonnie Armendariz, a director with Delano Soroptimist, and dinner was prepared by the American Legion.
“Five new members were inducted into the club, and received a Soroptimist pin,” said Geraldine Sproul, Delano club vice-president. “In turn, they made a commitment to empower women and girls, and a personal change for themselves, their community and their world.”
Members also spoke about this past year's fundraising activities which included the annual golf tournament, community paint nights, holiday candy sales, local and state grants as eligible and member giving.
The evening’s highlight was the presentation of the following monetary awards, a direct result of fundraising activities.
Awards were presented to:
- Delano Friends of the Library
- Richgrove Elementary School Library
- Delano College Book Project
- President's Club Award to Joseph Wright Ministries
- Violent Richardson Award to Adrianna Dorantes
- Youth Citizenship Awards to Stephanie Santiago and Reem Hassan
- Ruby Award to Monica Huyck
The Live Your Dream Awards were given to Alma Guzman (first-place) and Veronica Nunez (second-place).
Nunez, of Modesto, received $750 for overcoming many challenges, including "being a survivor of domestic violence, addiction, homelessness and finally incarceration," she told the audience on Tuesday.
"I really only wanted to regain the love of my children," Nunez said. "Little did I know, that I never lost it."
Guzman took a few minutes to begin her story because English is her second language. She received the $1,000 top local prize along with a Regional award of $5,000.
She spoke of suffering from kidney disease at the age of 16, being bullied by other students for her appearance and traveling to Fresno three to four times a week for treatment. She spoke of getting pregnant as a young woman, and despite only having 20 percent use of her kidneys, she prayed to God for her future baby's health.
"Please God, let my baby be in good health, and not have my disease," Guzman said. "Everyone was telling me all these negative things, but my baby is now healthy."
"And I received my kidney transplant last year," she added.
Her 7-year-old daughter, Sherlyn, walked out almost on cue, and received a thundering applause from everyone inside the Legion, which included representatives from the offices of state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, Congressman T.J. Cox, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre and Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch.
Couch addressed the audience at the end, saying he had a full Board of Supervisors meeting with two sessions, and had another meeting to attend in Wasco, before coming to Delano.
"I was so tired, when I first got here, but I feel so much better now," Couch said. "Congratulations to everyone. You gave me so much energy after listening to their success stories."
Aguirre called Delano Soroptimist, "The unsung heroes of Delano, reaching far out to the community and all its members. Delano is great because of all you do. Thank you so much."
“Soroptimist of Delano is excited to commemorate 70 years of serving and helping untold numbers of women, girls, and young adults in Delano, our surrounding communities and throughout the world,” said April Presa, Delano SI president.
“In just the past 10 years, SI Delano has given more than $100,000 to recipients at our annual awards banquet," Presa said. "We encourage women who want to make a difference in our community to join this amazing group of volunteers!”
Soroptimist International was formed in 1921 in Oakland at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. The group's name, loosely translated from Latin, means best for women.
Today, there are 160,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories. Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women all over the world, according to the group's website.
Its mission in simple: Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Many Live Your Dream Awards applicants and recipients are survivors of violence — domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. This program gives women the tools they need to improve their education and career prospects to confidently leave behind abusive situations, seeking a better life for themselves and their families.
