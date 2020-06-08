Each year Soroptimist International of Delano works diligently hosting various fundraising events for the sole purpose of fulfilling the mission of Soroptimist International and impacting the lives of women and girls in our local communities as well as supporting women and programs around the world.
This impact is seen as the awards for this year are announced.
Delano College Project: Bakersfield College Delano Campus received a Book Scholarship Award for $200
School Library Project: Earlimart Middle School received a $300 donation to increase its ability to purchase books.
President’s Club Award: Joseph Wright Ministries, Inc., received a $600 scholarship award to provide college tuition for students in the Philippines.
Violet Richardson Award: Adriana Alvarado received a $300 scholarship award for her volunteer service in the community. Through her volunteer efforts she makes her community and world a better place.
Youth Citizenship Award: Presented to Alysa Garaygordobil, a graduating senior, this $500 the scholarship award is in recognition of her outstanding contributions in home, school and community.
Live Your Dream Awards: Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards address economic need and make a difference in a practical way as well as affect women in a personal way. This program is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. It gives women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Three recipients received this year’s Live Your Dream awards:
- First Place: Diana Alindajao - $1,500
- Second Place: Misty Long - $1,000
- Third Place: Elizabeth Martinez - $750
Girl of the Year Awards are selected by the individual school facility members. It is a distinct honor to receive this award as it singles out the one top girl in each class. Criteria for selection are a student’s academic performance, leadership qualities, citizenship and involvement in extracurricular activities and motivation to learn and improve.
This year’s awards were presented to:
Cesar E. Chavez High School:
- Paloa Garcia – Senior
- Mikaela Ortega – Junior
- Madison Evans – Sophomore
- Hannah DeLeon – Freshman
Delano High School:
- Lesly Vincent – Senior
- Maylin Vergara – Junior
- Shanelle Malanum – Sophomore
- Nevaeh Minel – Freshman
Robert F. Kennedy High School
- Georgina Rodriguez – Senior
- Trisha Pagala – Junior
- Aleina Raquel – Sophomore
- Sharlene Abitago – Freshman
Valley High School
- Melissa Ayala – Senior
- Cameron Rios - Junior
The Charlotte Chichester Award was presented to:
- Emily Ramos – Almond Tree Middle School
- Alondra Rivera – McFarland Middle School
Soroptimist International of Delano is not only able to provide these awards and scholarships but donate to local sports teams; help the needy with food, housing and clothes; provide donations in abusive situations; meet needs in catastrophic situations; and strive to make a difference in the lives we touch. We thank the generosity of our major donors and sponsors for their tremendous support: Advance Beverage Company, Haddad Dodge, Adventist Health DRMC, Komoto Pharmacy, BMW, STRR, State of California Department of Corrections, Valley Republic Bank, Cerner, W.A. Thompson, Inc., Columbine Vineyards, WalMart, Colombo Constructions Company, Inc., The Wonderful Company and Young, Woolridge, LLP.
