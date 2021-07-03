Soroptimist International of Delano honors local women

Soroptimist International of Delano honored local women during its 28th annual Awards Night at the Hyatt Place Delano on June 24.
The evening began with a warm welcome from Soroptimist President April Presa. There were about 80 attendees, including scholarship awardees, their families, delegates, Delano City Councilwoman Liz Morris, Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio and Soroptimist members.
Nine special awards were given out.
"I am honored to serve again with hard-working, dedicated women," said April Presa. "I mean if you've gone through a pandemic, and we come out ahead with still three 'Live Your Dream' winners, and we were able to raise the giving during this past year, that tells you where their hearts are. It's pretty evident."
The awards included:
• Top award of the night was the 'Live Your Dream'; first-place winner was Vanessa Heinicke, who received $1,500.
• The Ruby Award went to Vanessa Alcantar.
• Also awarded was the Bakersfield College Delano Campus, for the 'Book Project Award."
• Youth Citizenship Award Winner was Adriana Alvarado, who volunteers heavily in her Delano community.
The night ended with the installation ceremony for incoming President Silvia Soto and Assistant Treasurer Sunshine Hernandez.
Sponsors included Adventist Health of Delano, Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch and STRR as gold sponsors.
Silver sponsors of the event were Art and Bonnie Armendariz and Kiwanis International of Delano. Bronze sponsors were AAA Builders, Benito and Josefina Garcia, Richard and Leticia McCrow, and Bryan and Candace Franks.
