Soroptimist International Delano saw a good turnout Saturday for its first ever Holiday Bazaar.
Fifteen holiday-decorated local vendors sold items such as blankets, T-shirts, purses, bracelets, custom hair ties and women's boots.
Bonnie Armendariz, a director and treasurer of the local Soroptimist chapter, said they "found quite a few local vendors interested in selling their wares to customers looking to buy holiday gifts."
The bazaar idea came from the next incoming president, Sylvia Soto, Armendariz said. "We bought some jam and candles to sell to make money for our scholarship program."
King of Kings Christian book store, EJ Construction and Kaelah's Salon and Boutique all sponsored Saturday's bazaar. That's because for 25 years, Soroptimist International of Delano has held a fun, highly successful golf tournament. But because of COVID-19, this year's version was canceled.
There will be a tournament set for Sept. 21, 2021, said Armendariz. The tournament always generates between $10,000 and $15,000 in scholarships.
The group will continue its community service and Live Your Dream Scholarships next spring and provide support for middle and high school girls throughout the year.
To help fill the void, Soroptimist is seeking donors to donate any amount to its Going The Distance to Invest in Dream Virtual Challenge, which kicked off Nov. 1 and runs through the end of November.
To participate, youths pay $10 and adults $25 (or $50 with a T-shirt).
Individuals, families and teams will sign up to participate in distance-based activities on their own time.
Social media check-ins, competitions and challenge your friend promotions will keep this interactive challenge visible to thousands of residents across Kern County and beyond.
Participants will register and track their time on the atlasGO app.
Please contact Bonnie Armendariz, co-chair of the fundraising committee, at sidelano@soroptimist.net for more information about sponsorship. You can also visit the group's website at https://www.sidelano.net
Armendariz said the group hopes to have its second Holiday Bazaar next month in December, possibly in conjunction with the Delano Chamber of Commerce. They are looking at expanding vendors and maybe having it at the Delano Maya Theater parking lot.
