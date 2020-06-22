Southern California Gas Co. and the Latino Restaurant Association held a meal distribution event June 15 at Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center.
Hundreds of health care workers received a free meal provided by local Latino-owned restaurant Hole-in-One in Delano.
The events were made possible thanks to a grant from SoCalGas to LRA's Feed Frontliners Program, which provides support to health care workers and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are truly blessed by the kind donation made to our hospital staff," said David A. Butler, president at Adventist Health DRMC.
"This pandemic has impacted all of us in different ways. Our goal with these events is to express our appreciation for health care workers and support local restaurant owners whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic," said Robert Duchow, public affairs manager at SoCalGas. "We are proud to continue supporting the communities we serve every day."
Congressman TJ Cox's staff also volunteered at the event, distributing meals and care packages to healthcare workers.
Meals for the event were prepared by Hole-in-One in Delano. SoCalGas' grant to the Feed Frontliners Program helped fund the purchases of the meals, which will support the restaurants whose business has been impacted by the pandemic.
"The Latino Restaurant Association is so thankful to SoCalGas for partnering with them to bring the Feed Frontliners Program to the Delano community," said Lilly Rocha, LRA Board Chair. "SoCalGas has been with us from the beginning, starting with a handful of meals to local ICU units to 250 meals at Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center, respectively."
For more information about SoCalGas' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.socalgas.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.