SoCalGas donates masks to Adventist Health Delano

Just as another highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is starting to make its way to California, Adventist Health Delano received a significant donation of personal protective equipment that the hospital can now share with other local groups.
The Southern California Gas Co. donated 358,500 masks — worth $444,540 — which will be distributed to local community organizations, churches and healthcare entities, including Adventist Health Delano.
Representatives from Southern California Gas stated their access to a large number of masks combined with California's renewed mask mandate for indoor spaces motivated them to assist people and groups in need.
“Southern California Gas Co. recognizes the important role that community healthcare centers have played during this pandemic. It is our honor to be able to partner and give back with an in-kind donation of these medical masks to six hospitals and medical clinics throughout our service area,” said Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government and community affairs for Southern California Gas Co. “We also would like to take this opportunity to thank all healthcare heroes for everything they’ve done, and continue to do, to support the health and safety of the communities where we live and work.”
Adventist Health officials gladly accepted the generous donation, reflecting on the circle of giving witnessed in Kern County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When there was a shortage of masks at the start of the pandemic, Adventist Health stepped up and donated them to community organizations, so getting this donation for the community and the hospital is so appreciated,” said Matthew Cauthron, director of community integration at Adventist Health Delano. "The donated masks will help everyone stay safe, and using these masks could have a big impact in slowing down the new COVID variant throughout Delano and surrounding communities.”
