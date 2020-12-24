For Mario Nunez, it has been a labor of love for nearly three decades organizing the event that always brings smiles to the scores of children helped every year.
Dec. 12 at the Delano Walmart was the latest, 28th annual Shop with a Cop event that included four Delano City Council members sponsoring shoppers.
Sgt. Nunez retired from the Delano Police Department earlier this month, but he will hardly retire from being part of the event, which for years was held at the Delano Kmart department store.
Back in 2019, it was held for the first time at the Delano Walmart.
For Nunez, it was his 23rd year participating. Families were provided 316 food baskets, too, which were given out at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church "because the hall was bigger and we used a by-appointment system," Nunez said.
Did the COVID-19 global pandemic affect the toy giveaway in any major way, besides everyone wearing masks?
"The only difference was no Santa Claus or free breakfast for the families before the actual shopping," Nunez added.
Fourteen police officers participated. Newly selected Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio also showed up.
Newly elected Council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz sponsored one of the children, Nunez said. While fellow newcomer council member Veronica Vasquez sent representatives and sponsored two children.
Council member Joe Alindajao helped build baskets and also sponsored children, Nunez added.
"Walmart gave me a grant, and Adventist Health Delano (hospital) gave me a grant," he said. "The Delano Police Officers Association also gave me money."
Nunez remembered his early Christmases as a young boy living in the Lamont-Weedpatch area, “when there wasn’t a lot under the small Christmas tree my mom put on the counter.”
“Sometimes it was only one gift apiece, or we didn’t have anything,” he said. “Some years, if not for (gift-giving) programs back then, we wouldn’t have had Christmas.”
Each child received a profile detailing clothes they need, and toys they desired. And they got a gift card to do just that, Nunez said.
Amazingly, Nunez said officers and other volunteer shoppers usually go over by at least $200, “and sometimes much more.”
