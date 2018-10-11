Beginning next year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office will initiate twice-yearly random drug testing of its employees.
"We think it's important that we in this profession are held to a higher standard than other professions in that the public needs assurance that we are drug free in the workplace," Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at a press conference held oct. 1.
The testing includes employees represented by the Kern County Sheriff's Command Association and Kern Law Enforcement Association. Youngblood said the Sheriff's Office has been working the past four years to implement random drug testing, and on Sept. 28 reached an agreement with those associations.
The sheriff, undersheriff and chief deputies will also be placed into the selection process.
Twice a year the county will randomly draw names for a drug test, Youngblood said. Under the process, every employee will have an equal chance of being tested each time selections are made. The selections will include three percent of the employees covered in each of the law enforcement associations.
A selected employee will have four hours to respond to a county-approved vendor for drug testing.
"It’s not just a message to the department, it’s a message to the public, that when an officer comes to your house or a deputy is working in the jail that we are going to be drug free," Youngblood said.
He said he believes employees are supportive of the testing because they've seen incidents both locally and nationwide where officers have been under the influence while on duty.
Last month, an on-duty Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested while on patrol in the Tehachapi area after he "appeared to be displaying symptoms of recent drug use."
"Deputy sheriffs don’t want another deputy sheriff next to them on a hot call who’s under the influence," he said.
Tim Caughron, president of KLEA, said represented employees had some concerns that needed to be resolved before an agreement could be reached, but he's pleased with the outcome.
"KLEA recognizes the importance of this," he said.
