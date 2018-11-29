It's a classic holiday scene that includes the sound of bells and the sight of a big red kettle.
For some it signals the arrival of the holiday season, like donning a sweater on a crisp fall evening.
Dressed in their signature red aprons — or occasionally in red and white Santa gear — Salvation Army bell ringers have fanned out across Bakersfield again this year. And they want your money.
Working behind the scenes and coordinating the effort is 25-year-old Ally Javier — working 12-hour days with a smile and a lot of heart.
"Ally is totally committed to the Salvation Army and the work that we do," said Capt. Kevin Pope, a local pastor with the organization.
"She's there because her heart is there," he said. "It shows in everything that she does."
It's a morning to night task that lasts about five weeks. While her day technically starts at 8:30 a.m., it really starts warming up at 6.
"The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is check my voicemail," Javier said. "I should be checking my Bible but I check my voicemails during the season."
That's because she juggles 30 to 40 volunteers and seasonal employees who have to be on duty at as many as two dozen locations. When someone calls in sick, she's scrambling to fill the vacant position.
In by 8:30. Home by 9 p.m. if she's lucky.
"Oh, it's zombie season," Javier said. "Picking up and dropping off — they (the locked red kettles) have to be picked up every evening at 24 locations. We have to be there."
Another volunteer need is for drivers. Because no one person can do it all. Although with Javier, some may wonder.
"She's a fireball," said seasonal bell ringer Michael Jackson, who works as a pyro-technician for a fireworks company.
"She has a big personality."
It's true. Even on the phone you can hear the smile in her voice.
THE ARMY WAS HER HOME
"My mom was a scared immigrant with a 3-month-old baby when she walked into a Salvation Army looking for food," Javier said. "An officer invited my mom to the women's program."
At the Corps — the quasi-military organization refers to church as the Corps — Javier's mom began to get her bearings. She was offered employment.
Later she would get a life.
"At the Corps, she met Bennie Bishop, the man who would become my father," Javier said.
Now Bishop is in his 70s, she said. He's still an active soldier and volunteer with the Salvation Army, and he's still married to Ally's mother, Ana,
"I always think, 'Where would I have been without the Army,' " Javier said.
It wasn't just the food, or the support. Or even the spiritual nourishment.
"The Salvation Army accepted me during my rebellious years and gave me a job when I straightened up," she said.
"I bell rang as a teenager, as a little kid I was very much involved in bellringing and volunteering. It's been a huge part of my life."
And now she's a leader, assisting with the ministry, youth pastorship, children's church leader, and even preaches when pastors are out of town.
On the business side, she coordinate the kettles, helps with fundraisers and assists as needed.
She's worked at Salvation Army locations in Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Washington state and elsewhere — and she can read, write and speak fluently in both English and Spanish.
Her mom is documented and is looking forward to becoming a naturalized citizen.
"Praise God," Javier said. "She loves this country."
AT THE KETTLE
At the east Bakersfield Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue, a red kettle waited Nov. 21, hanging in invitation to givers as bellringer Jackson stood sentry, quietly greeting shoppers as they left the supermarket's gleaming double doors.
As Dulce Guerrero left the store with her mother and two sisters, the 6-year-old dropped a handful of coins into the Salvation Army kettle. The little girl smiled as she appeared to enjoy performing the charitable act.
"You have to teach the little ones," said Dulce's mom, Claudia Guerrero, "that you have to give, not just receive."
Life lessons learned. Outside a supermarket. On the night before Thanksgiving.
Bakersfield resident Kelly Duncan, 56, did the same, dropping some cash into Jackson's red kettle.
"I usually give to the bellringers," he said. "It's the Salvation Army. They do help a lot."
Then, after a pause ...
"I try to pay it forward," Duncan said.
Maybe that's what Ally Javier is doing, too. In her own way.
