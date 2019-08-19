Shafter City Manager Scott Hurlbert is out after he and the City Council “mutually agreed” to accept his retirement effective immediately at a City Council meeting on Aug. 13.
The special meeting seemed to be held specifically to accept Hurlbert’s resignation, according to the meeting’s three-item agenda. During the previous two regular city council meetings, the council was scheduled to conduct a performance review of Hurlbert during closed session.
Although city officials were tight-lipped about the reasons behind Hurlbert’s seemingly sudden retirement on Aug. 13, an agreement between Hurlbert and the city said differences in opinion regarding city businesses and affairs ultimately led to the city manager leaving.
“Please accept this letter as my resignation from the City of Shafter, with my intent to retire,” Hurlbert wrote in his one-sentence resignation letter, noting his decision was contingent upon a severance payment.
Mayor Gilbert Alvarado and Councilmembers Cesar Lopez and Manuel Garcia voted to accept the resignation, while Chad Givens and Cathy Prout voted against.
Alvarado did not return a request for comment on Aug. 13 and Hurlbert could not be reached, along with other councilmembers.
“The City Council and residents of Shafter wish to thank Mr. Hurlbert for his years of services to the city,” Alvarado said in a news release. “We believe we have a great team in place at the city, and employees who will make the transition to a new city manager successful.”
Hurlbert will receive a $248,718 severance payment as a result of his resignation, equal to 12 months pay and health benefits along with his vacation payout, according to the separation and release agreement signed by both Hurlbert and the city.
Administrative Services Director James Zervis was named as acting city manager, the release said.
On Aug. 13, Zervis said city officials were not allowed to share the reasons behind Hurlbert’s departure because it was a personnel matter.
Hurlbert had been an employee of Shafter since 2005, becoming city manager in 2014.
A search for a new city manager will begin, the release said. The mayor, City Council and the city’s management team will begin working on the transition at an upcoming council meeting.
