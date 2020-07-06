Delano's District 4 Supervisor David Couch announced several construction projects starting next spring, along with scores of illegal dump sites cleaned up.
Brutton Street to pave a dirt road from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue; Mathews Avenue to pave a dirt road from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue; and Christina Street to pave a dirt road from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue will be under construction in spring 2021.
Lytle Avenue, which is a project to pave a dirt road from West Cecil Avenue to County Line Road, will be under construction in fiscal year 2022-23.
The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping program cleaned up 45 dump sites in District 4 in May. Overall for the year, 189 dumpsites have been cleaned up in District 4.
Supervisor Couch would like to remind you to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com if you would like to report potholes or illegal dumping needing to be removed or any other issues or concerns you may have. Our office is always glad to refer these requests for work order to be created.
Also, you may contact Kern County Public Works at 661-862-5000 or report online at https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage.
