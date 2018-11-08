The Senior Delano Stallions took on the Senior Earlimart Tigers in Sequoia Youth League quarterfinal playoff action on Saturday.
Both teams’ defenses battled strongly in the 13-6 Stallions win, although Earlimart had numerous chances to tie it up in the fourth quarter.
Scoring got started early, actually on Delano’s first play from scrimmage, from its own 40-yard line. Stallions running back Adrian Ochoa broke through the Earlimart defensive front and literally rambled downfield, carrying defenders for a 60-yard touchdown run. Even though the point-after run failed, it appeared Delano was going to be in for an easy day.
But after that quick 6-0 score, both defenses began to tighten. Despite battling the flu for a few days, Ochoa, on his first defensive play, dropped a Tiger runner for a loss. Then two plays later, Delano defender Jonathon Garcia dropped another Earlimart runner for a loss.
With six minutes left in the first half, Earlimart defenders slammed Delano starting quarterback Jayden Gurrola on his head, forcing him out of the game. Luckily, it was later determined at the hospital that Jayden did not have a concussion.
Still, his absence seemed to slow down the Stallions offense, and the game was still 6-0 at halftime.
The Tigers would tie it up when fullback Paul Carrillo would break a tackle and then ramble for a 32-yard touchdown run. A failed point after attempt would make it 6-6.
With 7:43 left in the game, the Earlimart coach would be kicked out of the game and the stadium after two simultaneous unsportsmanlike penalties were called against the Tigers.
That helped the Stallions set up their final touchdown, as Delano’s Angel Garcia would run 37 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Quarterback Jesus Tinoco’s one-point conversion run would make the score 13-6 with 4:19 left in the game.
Still, it was a nail-biter until Delano got the ball back with just over a minute to go and Tinoco kneeled twice to run out the clock to secure the win.
Delano now host its second playoff game, against the Porterville Renegades. Head coach Sal Dimas and his coaching crew has led the Stallions to a 10-1 record so far this season.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
