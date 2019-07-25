In summer, the temperature inside a parked car can increase to 20 degrees hotter than outside the car in just 10 minutes. Because of that, children left in hot cars can suffer serious injury, such as heat stroke or hyperthermia, or even death.
So far this year, 21 children have died in the U.S. as a result of being left in a car — and in most cases, a child is left in the car by a loved one.
On average, a child dies from vehicular heat stroke every nine days, according to Kids and Cars, an organization that brings awareness to child and car-related deaths.
"Every single one of those deaths was preventable," said Dena Murphy, Director of Kern County Department of Human Services, at a news conference July 18 at Canyon Hills Preschool.
Since 2001, under Kaitlyn's law, it has been illegal in California to leave a child under six inside a car without the supervision of someone at least 12 years old. In 2000, 6-month-old Kaitlyn Russell was left inside a car by a babysitter and died from heat-related causes, and her parents worked to have a law passed in their late daughter's honor.
July is designated as purple ribbon month in honor Kaitlyn and other children who have died from preventable injuries in and around cars.
During the news conference, Robert Rodriguez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, demonstrated how easily children go undetected around cars by having 19 Canyon Hills preschoolers line up behind a car. The driver could only see the top of the last child's head through her rearview window.
Officials urged parents to teach their children not to play around cars, to "be the eyes" for children in and around cars and to gaze into cars in parking lots to ensure children aren't stuck inside under excessively hot conditions.
If someone sees a child unattended in a car, call 911 immediately, because "seconds count" when a child's temperature is over 104 degrees.
Kids and Cars reported that 88 percent of children who have died from vehicular heat stroke are ages 3 and younger, and 54 percent of heat stroke deaths in vehicles involve children ages 1 and younger.
Chief Deputy Doug Jauch of the Kern County Sheriff's Office said 911 calls for children left inside cars happen often.
"We respond to these calls routinely," Jauch said, adding that most children are safe and taken out of the car before deputies even arrive. But he said the guilt that a caregiver feels when a child in a hot car dies is "insurmountable."
"Items can be replaced," Jauch said, "human beings cannot."
