Scores of volunteers turn out to clean up Memorial Park

Scores of volunteers turned out on Saturday, May 22, to the Keep Kern Beautiful Great American Cleanup at Delano Memorial Park.
As a community-based Keep America Beautiful affiliate, Delano volunteers gratefully accepted any community volunteer support.
They met at Memorial Park starting at 8 a.m. for sign-in and briefing. Volunteers dressed to work outdoors.
Lunch was provided. The cleanup was sponsored by the Delano Community Alliance in partnership with Keep Kern Beautiful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.