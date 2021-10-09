Science of magic seen at Nueva Vista Language Academy

The science of magic was evident during assemblies held Sept. 23 at Delano Union School District’s Nueva Vista Language Academy.
This is the first of four quarterly themes that will take place at the academy this year.
Nueva Vista, led by Principal Joshua Herrera, follows an annual schoolwide theme that continues to push their mission and vision. Their mission is to “create high achieving scholars, confident communicators and global citizens by providing a rigorous academic program which promotes language acquisition and develops academic and social skills.”
Their vision is to be a widely recognized program in the state of California. Their theme this year is “The Greatest School on Earth.”
“Everything Nueva Vista Language Academy does as a school is intentional and has a purpose,” Herrera said.
The theme will be incorporated each quarter into the area of science. Herrera stated that it will focus around the science of magic.
“Students will be enthralled in learning about magic and the science that makes the magic work,” he said.
The Sept. 23 show, staged under a Big Top tent on the school’s basketball courts, taught students about density. They were delighted to see many magic tricks that demonstrated the different densities of objects that were presented by Herrera, Mrs. Casey Rivas, Mrs. Evelyn Cantu, and Mrs. Joanna Trigo.
Students took the information seen during the assembly back to their classrooms and added it to their science journals. As a final act, each student created their own lava lamp in their class, which represented the different densities of oil and water.
“This was the best day of school,” said Fernando, a fifth-grade student.
Herrera said students can look forward to a second show in November, where they will learn more about life science.
“We thank Mrs. Rivas for organizing this excellent event,” he said.
