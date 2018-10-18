McFarland Unified School District has historically had three elementary schools (grades TK-5), one middle school (grades 6-8) and one traditional high school (grades 9-12).
In an effort to ease the transition from elementary school to middle school for post fifth-graders, the district is proposing a plan to convert McFarland Middle School, a National School to Watch, into a “junior high school” serving seventh- and eighth-graders, beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Simultaneously, the district’s elementary campuses will serve students in grades TK-6 beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.
The district’s proposal to make this switch is based on research that suggests that sixth-graders fare better in terms of academics, attendance and social well-being when they are retained on their elementary campuses through sixth grade.
According to a team of researchers from New York University and Syracuse University, there is something inherent in the structure of a middle school that makes life more difficult for the average sixth-grader. While many factors over the years have been cited to explain the challenges these students face, researchers argue that closer attention be paid to the social/emotional factors that impact students during this already anxious period of life. Students at this age, when faced with a change in status, can trigger academic and social drawbacks.
While there are various factors that play into a student’s success at any grade level, state data seems consistent with research suggesting sixth-grade students fair far better when they’re allowed to remain in their elementary schools for an additional year.
The district will be holding parent/community meetings to collect input and feedback at schools across the District over the coming weeks.
Stakeholder Meetings
Browning Road STEAM Academy
Date of meeting: Tentative, Oct. 12 at 3:15 p.m.
McFarland Middle School
Date of meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 3:30 p.m. in the Conference Room
Horizon Elementary School
Date of meeting: Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room
Kern Ave Elementary School
Date pending
The district invites the community’s input on this proposal; additional questions should be directed to the McFarland Unified School District Office, 661-792-3081.
Data from the California Department of Education Dataquest State reporting site https://data1.cde.ca.gov/dataquest/.
McFarland Browning Road STEAM Academy teacher named finalist in national competition
Browning Road STEAM Academy teacher Valerie Perez was selected as the only California finalist in this year’s Farmers Insurance Group’s DREAM BIG CHALLENGE.
According to Farmers, educators from across the country submitted proposals dreaming of the possibilities a $100,000 Farmers Insurance grant would bring to serve you and our communities. Empower Farmers to make these big dreams come true by voting for your favorite(s) daily now through Nov. 3. It’s up to you! Based on America’s votes, Farmers will award five visionary proposals with the most votes with $100,000 each. Winners will be announced in December.
To see the proposal and cast your vote for Perez, visit www.farmers.com/thank-americas-teachers/vote-for-a-teacher/vote-100k-proposal/#
McFarland Unified plans ribbon cutting for Crop Science Field Lab
Many students in rural communities, like McFarland, associate the agriculture industry with farm labor. This often skews student’s perspective and deters them from pursuing well-paying careers in ag science and ag business.
To give students a better view of the potential career opportunities available in this industry sector, McFarland Unified School District has purchased a 79-acre parcel with a producing almond orchard. The district has also entered into agreements with local ag industry expert David Snell and Fresno State to develop programs and opportunities for McFarland students in ag business and ag science.
With the help of these experts, McFarland students will have the support and hands-on experience necessary to learn the fundamental science related to almonds and the almond business.
To celebrate the initiation of this new endeavor, McFarland Unified School District will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. to introduce its new Crop Science Field Lab to the community.
For more information, contact the McFarland Unified School District Office 661-792-3081.
Aaron Resendez is the interim superintendent of the McFarland Unified School District.
