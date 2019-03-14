The number of single use plastic water bottles has skyrocketed in recent decades. In the U.S. alone, 67 percent of bottled water is sold in single use containers. These bottles end up in landfills and, even worse, in oceans and other public spaces.
Like plastic straws, plastic bottles are increasingly the object of boycotts and regulation. Offices, department stores, zoos and other public spaces in the U.S. and Europe have stopped selling bottled water. A string of towns in Massachusetts have banned the sale of small bottles. A proposed bill in New York City would outlaw the sale of single-use plastic bottles in city parks, golf courses and beaches. Cities including London and Berlin have encouraged local shops and cafes to display stickers saying they will fill reusable water bottles for free.
The problem isn’t so much plastic itself as the way it’s come to be used in consumer packaging. What makes plastic so useful is its low cost, durability, light weight and, especially, its long life.
It’s the last quality that makes plastic less than ideal for packages and other items that are used once and then thrown away.
But what if these “single-use” plastic packages like water bottles are not disposed of but reused in innovative ways?
That’s exactly what happens in many developing countries.
In Timor-Leste, for example, discarded plastic bottles are used as a virtually cost-free irrigation system. Farmers put tiny holes in the bottles, fill them with water and place them near seedlings. It’s a quick and easy drip-irrigation method that greatly reduces water usage under very dry conditions. This is critical as communities in dry places like Timor-Leste adapt to climate change.
Another innovative use of single-use plastic bottles is to store and apply natural pesticide made from animal urine. In India, Nepal and other many other low-income countries, goat and other animal urine is mixed with substances that ferment it into an effective pesticide. When it’s ready for use, the pesticide is transferred to reused plastic bottles and applied in fields. It is safe and free. Inadequate storage of chemical pesticides is a great risk factor in developing countries. Leakage of chemicals into the soil and water is dangerous for the farmers’ health and for consumers of the crops.
Eliminating this risk helps protect health as well as lower input costs and raise profit margins.
Perhaps the most significant and established use of disposable plastic bottles is the SODIS (solar disinfection) method for producing clean drinking water. Clear PET bottles are filled with water and set out in the sun for six hours. The UVA rays kill germs such as viruses, bacteria and parasites. The method also works when air and water temperatures are low. Disinfected water is then typically transferred to a large container for household consumption and hand and dish washing. SODIS is recommended by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Red Cross.
SODIS has changed lives in Tituque, a poor community of 1,400 people in the eastern department of Chiquimula in Guatemala. The village lacks potable water sources. As part of comprehensive health and hygiene training by World Neighbors and its local partner, farm families learned the SODIS method.
Families now have clean drinking water. As a result, gastrointestinal illnesses have fallen dramatically. This is critical in a developing area. These debilitating illnesses prevent people from working, reduce incomes, kill young children and keep people in poverty. SODIS is a simple and very inexpensive technology that has a large impact on health and productivity.
The enormous increase in plastic production in the past generation has presented the world with real challenges and difficult choices. But if used as originally intended, as it is in farm communities in dozens of developing countries, plastic can actually be an important part of environmentally sustainable practices. Disposable water bottles are just one issue on which those in the developed world can learn from the creativity and resourcefulness of communities with far less resources at their disposal.
Kate Schecter is the CEO of World Neighbors, a development group based in Oklahoma City, Okla.
