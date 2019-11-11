Monte Harrelson, Delano's American Legion Hall commander, and Casey Rhodes, the hall's adjunct, had a long list of "honey-dos" to help give the almost century-old building a boost.
First built in 1924, Rhodes said they've "talked about upgrades for a long time."
Then came a meeting with Assemblyman Rudy Salas' staff, and things began to get moving. Home Depot got involved.
"Nothing would have happened had Rudy not gotten involved," Rhodes said. "And Home Depot really stepped up and donated all the materials for first phase of the remodel."
That first phase included roof repair, plastering the outside walls and a couple of fresh coats of paint for the weathered building on Kensington Street and 8th Avenue.
Salas also found a group of professional workers to provide the labor, like Saturday's foreman Albert Magana of Delano.
"We have a program through our Southwest Carpenter's Union No. 661, where we can donate at least six hours of volunteering at a time," Magana said. "And my sister was a veteran, so this was a great cause."
Volunteers have worked to improve this building that helps provide resources for service members, veterans and their community.
Salas showed up on Saturday, just before noon, with pizzas for all.
"This is a really good cause," Salas said. "I have to do whatever we can for this project."
Salas said it was a pleasure serving the area and the thousands of California veterans and their families.
Among the many bills moving forward this year, he added, is AB 1257 that expands the sales tax exemption for disabled veterans to modify a vehicle.
Earlier Saturday morning, Salas joined Gold Star mothers and families at the historic Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park in Bakersfield to honor and remember the fallen soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Local veterans and community groups such as the Kern River Blue Star Mothers, White Forest Nursery, Kern Oil and the Army Cadets of California Bakersfield Chapter also joined the event.
At the ceremony, Gold Star parents shared stories about their children who served and died for their country before planting a tree at Memorial Park to memorialize those lost in war and the Gold Star families who live with their loss.
Work on the Delano American Legion Hall is scheduled to be done when volunteers are available.
An American Legion unveiling and open house took place Monday.
Round One repairs include new lighting around the outside of the building, floodlights and security lights. There are also plans to redo the parking lot, Rhodes said.
Round Two repairs will focus on the inside of the hall, Harrelson said, including new ceiling fans and toilets.
"This is a beginning for us, having all of this getting done," he said. "It's been a long time coming."
Rhodes said it was hard getting started.
"We don't know where to start," he said. "This gives us a definite starting point. There is always going to be something to do."
Officials said Saturday's work was the second week of an anticipated four to five week project.
"It is great to see the community come together to revitalize the nearly 100-year-old Delano American Legion Hall for our local veterans," Salas said. "I know how special this building is to the community having celebrated birthdays, quinceaneras and wedding anniversary parties here on many occasions."
"Delano has a strong connection to service and our Armed Forces, which is why it is so special that this project be completed on Veterans Day," Salas said. "These renovations would not be possible without the strong partnerships with the community, volunteers and Southwest Carpenters No. 661. I look forward to continuing to support our local veterans and I am excited to attend future community events at the revitalized American Legion Hall."
