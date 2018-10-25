Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian and Kern Community College District trustee Romeo Agbalog at the Delano Campus Monday, Oct. 15, as BC launched its first HCAV Certificate and Associate of Science Degree program, the only one of its kind with the Kern Community College District.
“Investing in our students and rural communities is an investment in our future,” said Assembly Member Salas. “Workforce development programs like the HVAC program in Delano will prepare students with the skills they need to get into good, high-paying jobs and to start their own businesses. I applaud President Christian and BC for their continued commitment to our rural communities and empowering students to lead successful careers.”
This program is a part of Bakersfield College’s Rural Initiatives, which target BC’s surrounding communities to equip more residents with workforce skills through college education. Salas secured the funding for this program and other Rural Initiatives programs at Bakersfield College in the 2018-19 state budget.
“Since receiving notification of the $1 million secured by Assemblyman Rudy Salas in July, Bakersfield College has been working diligently to implement the work force programs funded by this award. The college is proud to announce the launch of the very first of these programs in Delano, the HVAC Certificate and Associate of Science Degree Program," said Christian, adding, “This would never have been possible without the support of Assemblyman Salas, a champion of education as a driver for economic improvement of communities, particularly those in the rural parts of our region.”
In July, Salas joined Bakersfield College to announce the funding. At the ceremony, Christian thanked Salas for his commitment to education, saying: “Assembly Member Rudy Salas is a champion who moves mountains for our community. His portfolio of accomplishments in the Assembly and in support of education in Kern County is remarkable.”
The funding will support expansion and creation of career technical educations courses and open pathways for students throughout Kern County to complete their education through the Rural Initiatives program, including:
• Launch of the first HVAC Certificate and Associate of Science Degree programs in fall 2018 targeting north Kern, which includes the cities of Delano, Shafter, Wasco and McFarland;
• Establishment of a new chemistry course designed to satisfy the local general education science requirement for CTE degrees;
• Expansion of the Bachelor of Science in Industrial Automation to the Delano campus, for the north Kern community;
• Expansion of the mobile welding program, to provide a broader welding program to Arvin/Lamont and other rural areas;
• Expansion of the Rural Initiatives Distance Education project.
Erik Turner works in Assemblyman Rudy Salas' office. Salas represents Delano, part of the city of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.
