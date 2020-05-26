In the face of a pandemic, more than one million high school athletes are anxiously awaiting the fate of their respective sport this coming fall, including local athletes in Delano and McFarland.
The shutdown of college campuses and professional sport leagues have not helped these athletes hopes. However, a 16-page document released by the National Federation of State High Schools Association has offered hope to a city filled with sports fans.
The organization writes the majority of rules utilized by schools across the country, and its latest document serves as a guide for a safe path to a fall season. These guidelines are split into three phases that would progressively become more lax with each new one.
Phase 1
- Athletes and coaches must undergo mandatory screenings before each workout
- No more than 10 people inside or outside, with workouts consisting of pods of five to 10 students maintaining social distancing guidelines
- No locker room usage, and athletes are encouraged to go home after practice and wash their gear
- No sharing of athletic equipment or apparel, no single ball among players in a drill and students should wash their hands a minimum of 20 seconds whenever possible.
Phase 2
- No gathering of more than 10 people inside, but up to 50 people are allowed to attend in an outside setting
- Practices must maintain screenings before each workout
- Usage of locker rooms as long as proper social distancing guidelines are being maintained
- Lower risk sports such as cheerleading, cross country, golf and tennis can resume full practices
- Moderate-risk sports such as baseball, softball, and volleyball can resume modified practices.
Phase 3
- No more mandatory screenings, but students with any cold/flu symptoms should not attend
- Gatherings of 50 people are allowed both inside or outside
- Moderate risk sports are allowed to resume full practices
- High risk sports like football and wrestling are allowed to resume modified practices.
These guidelines give the best possible options heading into the summer.
As far as who is allowed to attend games, the NFHS has split attendees into three different groups:
Tier 1: Essential people such as athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security
Tier 2: Media
Tier 3: Non-essential people such as spectators and vendors.
The most likely date of return is mid-September, as most officials believe this point will be the return to normal life. However, some East Yosemite League officials have said they are willing to wait as long as November to begin the season.
Officials from the CIF are set to meet Friday to decide the proper plan moving forward during the pandemic.
