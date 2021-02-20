January 2021 was a difficult month for all of us, as we find ourselves cooped up in our wintertime quarantines wondering when we will ever be back in the game. One evening in January, I found myself crying quarantine tears out on a hiking trail, but for completely unexpected reasons.
As background, four short years ago I was laid up on my couch with a knee injury, weighing in at 280 pounds. That couch in the Giant Sequoia National Monument is just northeast of Delano in the mountains. I longed for nothing more than to get out and hike with my sons, especially with my teenager, Frederick, who would be leaving the nest in a few years. I drove my boys from trailhead to trailhead, limping along as best I could, taking in their youthfulness as I struggled with my knee injury and high body weight.
If you read my last Delano Record column, you already know the punchline: I am a “half my size” weight loss case, leading the weight loss community Eat Like a Bear! with over 60 100-plus-pound weight loss cases behind me. A surprising number of hikers have emerged from the community, some adopting hiking for the first time in their lives, much as I have.
In the 2 1/2 years of my weight maintenance, my family and I have hiked our hearts out, but my son, Frederick, did leave for college in September, to lodge in a college dorm, semi-restricted due to COVID.
Meanwhile, here at home in the forest, winters are normally slow. The higher elevation roads are typically closed and not maintained. However, in an unusual turn of events, the roads are open this winter. Back in the summer, our area also suffered from the devastation of the Sequoia Complex Fire. The higher-elevation highway has remained open to provide an evacuation route out of those fire areas.
Frederick left for college initially, but then returned home with the changes in the governor’s orders. Cooped up here this winter together, Frederick pitched me a hike: Let’s climb 2,200 feet to Frog Meadow.
Neither of us had seen Frog Meadow in the winter. It’s the sort of hike that you would not do by yourself in the winter, with its steep climb in a remote area. He needed me, and I needed him.
We set out a bit late that day and climbed the grueling 2,200 feet, the last third in the snow. We took a few minutes in Frog Meadow itself, realizing it might be our only wintertime glimpse of this place, perhaps ever. Losing track of the time, we made a mistake that was either amateurish or arrogant: We set out on the three-mile return at 4 p.m. in January, hiking down from 7,200 feet to our car, parked at 5,000 feet. The sun would set that day at 4:45 pm.
You might be tempted now to guess why I found myself crying on that trail at about 5:30 p.m., in the cold winter darkness, but let me explain.
As we galloped down through the snow on a pretty steep grade, I started walking faster and faster, knowing that every extra step was one step I would be able to take in the daylight. I tripped and did a big face-plant dive into the snow-covered forest duff.
I got myself up and kept walking, but now with a limp.
You have some real moments out there in the woods of realizing that the only reasonable way out of your current predicament is the path you forge yourself. It was one of those moments as light turned to dusk and then to dark.
We were about a mile from the car as darkness hit.
All of the scenarios crossed my mind: Would my knee make it? Would I be huddled up under a pine tree tonight? Would a team of rescue workers be carrying me out tomorrow? If we lost the trail and my adventurous son set out to find it, would he make it home?
My knee pain intensified in that darkness. I stopped and took a moment to myself.
I stood there and reflected on my state just four years before, longing for life from that couch. Just a few years later, I am caught on a trail at night, hiking with my son, and even so overly confident that I injured my knee and hiked a mile in the dark, in a move reserved for the amateurs or for the arrogantly overconfident. We were arrogant, to be sure.
I might have been scared and in pain as I stood on that trail. I did feel pain and wondered about overnighting in the woods, but the tears were about none of that. As I stopped and took in our situation, I realized that in that moment I was deeply happy. I started to cry right there in the dark.
What an odd new year and an unexpected way to find happiness: The world is closed, and so my son is home. Our forest caught fire, and so the forest is open. Four years ago I struggled to climb 500 feet in elevation. This year I climbed over 2,000 feet in the snow with my teenage son, in a chance year in which, for the first time, both the world is closed and our forest is open.
