Along with a couple of thousand other fans, Pepper cheered on the Bakersfield College Renegades during the homecoming football game Oct. 27. But she isn’t just any fan — she’s a robot. An android, to be precise.
Two students in the college’s four-year Industrial Automation program have programmed a pair of robots to share their school pride during the game.
Standing more than 4 feet tall, Pepper — the android, which is a robot built to resemble a human — will sing the BC fight song, say phrases such as “Touchdown Renegades” and do a dance during touchdowns.
Another robot, UR-5, a large mechanical arm that can swing things around, will wave a plastic sword at the game.
“I hope that when the families in attendance see the robots, they will come down and ask us questions about the Industrial Automation program,” said Chad Hidalgo, the student who came up with the idea for the project. “This is an opportunity to showcase the program to the community, to students who don’t know about the program.”
Hidalgo thought of the idea a little over a month ago and has been working on Pepper while fellow student Aaron Thomas prepared the UR-5.
“I absolutely jumped at the opportunity because that meant I would get more experience and hands-on time with these robots,” Thomas said.
Getting the robots ready for their public debut has been a challenge for the two students. This was the first time Hidalgo has worked with Pepper, and it took time to learn how to program her to correctly respond to voice commands. And they had to find time to work together on the robots between classes, work and other commitments.
But they both felt it was worth it.
“It’s really entertaining to watch the robot grip things and wave them around like a maniac,” Thomas said.
At the game, the robots were located on the concourse above the field.
“We’re going to be midway between the visitors side and the home side on top deck,” he said. “We’re hoping that gives us a lot of visibility.”
The students were excited but also nervous about what might happen at the game.
Hidalgo said one concern is the noise will cause Pepper to do things when she’s not supposed to, but he’s hopeful they can correct any issues that may arise.
If all goes well, Hidalgo said, they may use the UR-5 to hand out diplomas to Industrial Automation graduates next May.
