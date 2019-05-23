The 2016 environmental health inspection report that produced the lowest failing grade in the history of the Kern County Public Health Service…

SCORING SYSTEM

Grades issued by the Kern County Environmental Health Services Department:

A: 90 to 100 points

B: 80 to 89

C: 75 to 79 (reinspection seven days later is required)

Closure: Below 75 (restaurants must pass free county "food school" before they can reopen)

View letter grades and scores for all inspected facilities here or at kernpublichealth.com/restaurants-markets-and-kitchens.

The health department offers free "food school" to any restaurant that requests it. To learn more, call 661-321-3000.

Note: Of 2,029 restaurants inspected, all but 26 currently have an A.