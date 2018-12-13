A Pearl Harbor veteran's story

ATTENTION TEACHERS

World War II veteran Bob Berman of Bakersfield, who participated in the Pacific Theater battles of Pearl Harbor, Saipan, Leyte, Okinawa and others, wants your students to see and hear him talk about his service in the U.S. Navy. Sit them down (appropriate for 5th grade through 12th and up) and show them Berman's video story at bakersfield.com