Our system of government and the way we select our leaders is built on the assumption that any one vote is as valuable as any other and every serious, competent candidate will have an opportunity to be heard.
Yeah, I know. Good one, there, Bobby.
It's all about money. Money buys exposure. Money buys message. And, after the election, money often buys access.
That's why campaign disclosure documents are useful: They give us a good look at who’s giving what to whom in which races. That naturally fuels the speculation train. What might those contributors want in exchange? Often they truly just want good governance by like-minded people. Sometimes they want more.
Campaign disclosures are especially useful at the local and regional level, where the dollars are fewer and theoretically, therefore, more valuable. The local race attracting all of the sound, fury and cash is the three-way race for 4th District Kern County Supervisor between incumbent David Couch and challengers Grace Vallejo and Jose Gonzalez. Court-ordered redistricting has turned what was once a white-majority district into a Latino-majority district, so all bets are off.
The last round of Form 460 reporting, due Sept. 22, showed Vallejo with $70,950 in cash contributions and a remaining cash balance of nearly $45,000, but in the month since, donations have kept trickling in. Just last week, a Los Angeles-based pipe fitters trade union wrote Vallejo's campaign committee a $3,000 check, Long Beach-based Latinas Lead California gave $1,000, the Bakersfield Firefighters PAC gave $1,000, and Carlos Ortiz of Delano gave $1,000. The Council for Tri-Party Politics, a Sacramento-based PAC, has also donated.
Couch had a beginning cash balance of $55,000 and an ending balance for that reporting period of almost $50,000. Since that time he has deposited $1,000 checks from Kern Ridge Growers LLC, Superior Sanitation Services Inc., Vint Varn, David Wilson, Paul Sturgeon, Payless Towing, Barbara Marshall, Darcy Marshall, Thomas Fallgatter, Golden Empire Towing, Hopkins Ag Inc., Agnes Dejong, Peter Dejong, Melinda Fallgatter, Robert Bender, Stacie Bender, William Bonderov, Malisa Bender, Nathan Bender and Fred Starrh Jr. He has the support of a PAC as well — the Kern Island PAC.
Gonzalez had $7,200 in cash receipts and an ending balance of $2,100 on Sept. 22 and in the month since has loaned himself $9,000 in chunks of $4,000 and, just last week, $5,000.
No matter how they got there, the three candidates are roughly on the same footing.
Compare that with the staggering disparity of the 23rd Congressional District race, where the House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, operates in a different sphere.
At the end of September, McCarthy had nearly $7.5 million in total receipts, including $4 million in transfers from "authorized committees" and $518,000 from individuals. His opponent, Democrat Tatiana Matta of Edwards Air Force Base, looks quite equal to McCarthy on the ballot — same type size and all — but as of Sept. 30 had just under $40,000 in campaign contributions.
That would be good for third in the contribution tally were she instead running for 4th District Supervisor.
•••
I saw it coming when I read the list of endorsements for Kern Community College District Area 1 trustee candidate Nan Gomez Heitzeberg in The Bakersfield Californian.
Sure, former Congressman Bill Thomas, Republican to his core, is perhaps her most vocal supporter. But some of her other supporters are Democrats!
And sure enough, an unsigned letter appeared on my desk Oct. 23 expressing that very alarm. Yes, Heitzeberg, a retired Bakersfield College professor, is a Democrat, and several of her endorsers are Democrats. But former Kern County Supervisor Barbara Patrick is a Republican and so are a number of Heitzeberg's supporters.
And, yes, anonymous reader, Thomas — who for two years filled the contested KCCD seat as an appointee — is a still very much a Republican. Jenifer Pitcher, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees candidate Thomas has endorsed, is a Republican too — or was, for years, before changing her registration to Libertarian just last May.
"I just got tired of the tone of things," she said, alluding to the hyper-partisanship of the recent past. "I didn't change my philosophy. I'm a conservative."
Says so, prominently, right on her campaign yard signs.
This party loyalty thing gets silly sometimes. These are nonpartisan offices that deal primarily with funding, facilities and academic programs.
Chill, people.
The views expressed in this column are those of Robert Price.
