A Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant was approved to pave local dirt roads, said Zachary Wakefield, field representative for Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch.
The roads that fall under this grant consist of Mathews Avenue from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue, Christina Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue, and Brutton Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue, Wakefield said. Construction will begin in the summer.
Citizens can call Couch's office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com to report potholes or illegal dumping needing to be removed.
Also, Kern County Public Works can also be contacted at 661-862-5000 or report online at https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage
Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping cleaned up 33 dump sites in District 4 in October, and 734 overall dump sites have been cleaned up within District 4 roadways in 2019.
Library donation
During last week's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, members accepted a donation from the Delano Friends of the Library in the amount of $8,000. The Delano Friends of the Library began in 1966 with the intent to support the Delano Branch Library.
This donation will be used to pay for programming at the Delano Branch Library. The donations will be used for the summer reading challenge events and programs and Delano's children, teen, tween and adult programs. That could also include the purchase of movie licenses, program supplies, drinks, snacks and/or food items and circulating materials.
Christmas tree drop off
There are two locations for individuals to drop off their Christmas trees after the holiday season:
- McFarland/Delano Transfer Station – 11249 Stradley Ave. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)
- City of Delano Corporation Yard – 725 S. Lexington St.
These locations will be accepting drop offs until Jan. 10. Tree stands, nails and decorations should be removed.
