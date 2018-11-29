After battling back to force a decisive fifth set, Cal State Bakersfield couldn’t hold the momentum.
No. 4 seed Utah Valley disposed of the No. 5 Roadrunners, scoring six of the last seven points to score a 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 15-9 victory in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference volleyball tournament at the Icardo Center on Nov. 22.
CSUB (14-16) used a balanced attack to win the opening set, and then after dropping the next two, evened the match on the strength os six kills in the fourth set by Rafa Bonifacio and four aces by Desiree Sukhov. Sukhov added four of her team-high 14 kills and finished with 16 digs.
Utah Valley (18-16) regained control of the match in the final set on the strength of three kills and two digs by Kristen Allred.
The Wolverines led 9-5 following an attack error by Sukhov, but the Roadrunners rallied, scoring the next three points on a kill on Brooke Boiseau and two errors by Utah Valley’s Makaila Jarema.
A late spurt, capped by a kill by Kazna Tarahiti, closed out the match for the Wolverines.
Utah Valley plays top seed Texas-Rio rande Valley today at 5:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
In the opening set, CSUB scored the first three points and eventually extended its lead to 18-13, scoring five straight.
Briannah Mariner closed out the match with a kill, one of four in the set. Sukhov had five kills and seven digs in the opener.
Signey Wicks finished with 50 assists, eight digs and four assisted blocks, while Boiseau and Mattison DeGarmo had 11 kills each. DeGarmo assisted in five blocks.
Tarawhiti had a 17 digs and a team-high 16 kills, while Allred added 13 kills and 11 digs for Utah Valley.
