Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera was one of four featured speakers March 1 during Bakersfield College’s Women in Leadership forum.
The event was a kickoff for Women’s History Month at the college in March, which was entitled Women’s History and More.
Moderated by former state Sen. Jean Fuller, Rivera shared the stage with Taft Union High School District Superintendent Blanca Cavazos, attorney and business owner Cynthia Giumarra and state Sen. Shannon Grove. The DUSD superintendent has served for 13 years as superintendent of both her current district and the Delano Joint Union High School District.
A Renegade alumna, Rivera graduated from Bakersfield College with an associate's degree in Business. She also attended Richgrove School, and graduated from Delano High School. She continued her education at California State University, Bakersfield, CSU Fresno and National University, completing her BA and MA degrees, and her administrative credential.
Rivera is the first woman superintendent in the Delano Union School District. What truly inspires Rivera about her work in DUSD is the daily opportunity to support students’ potential. She also wants them to share their talents with the community as well.
“This helps them create greatness within themselves,” she said.
The superintendent also wants students to be great people.
“I want them to be people who not only excel academically, but also love and serve their community at large,” she said.
When asked about leadership, Rivera said she believes that anyone can assume a leadership role. She said that leadership is not a position, but it is something that a person must agree to take upon in their life.
“I also believe leaders have a vision for the present,” she said, “and are passionately planning for the future.”
During her 13 years as a superintendent, Rivera has seen more women taking the helm of school districts. In the early years, she would look around a room with mostly male superintendents.
Another significant change she has observed is very strong, dedicated women balancing the role of superintendent or assistant superintendent with greater balance of work and family.
“I believe we have more partners who are supporting women in these difficult and challenging roles,” Rivera said. “I attribute much of my success to my supportive husband Boomer, and our loving daughters Alexa and Devina.”
Skills and traits essential for women to succeed in educational leadership include being themselves, being committed to put in the time needed and having the work ethic to successfully execute the role of superintendent with credibility.
“There is something to be said about leading with grace, firmness and compassion,” the superintendent said, “which are qualities all women possess.”
Words of wisdom Rivera provided to the students present at the forum are that you don’t have to wait to be given a title to take on a leadership role.
“We have to challenge ourselves as women to believe in our talents, our aspirations, and our worth,” she said. “We are capable of being the best version of ourselves.”
The celebration of women’s history started in 1982 when President Jimmy Carter proclaimed Women’s History Week. It was expanded in 1987 to be celebrated annually during an entire month. Bakersfield College began its Women’s History Month activities in the late 1980s, covering many different topics during the past 30 years.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
