Kern County officials expect to see a rise in homelessness after completing an expansive count of the homeless countywide.
Although the official statistics won’t be available until the end of February, preliminary numbers indicate that homelessness has risen in the county for the second year in a row.
“Kern County is not immune to the crisis that is happening in California, and California is still having a severe homeless crisis,” said Jessica Janssen, homeless projects manager for the United Way of Kern County. “As you drive around town, it’s undeniable that there is human suffering on every street… it’s very visible.”
Each year, municipalities across the country conduct point-in-time counts, surveys intended to get snapshots of local homeless populations.
This year, the Kern County Homeless Collaborative – a group of around 30 local agencies that deal with homelessness in some way – conducted its point-in-time count the night of Jan. 29 night and the morning of Jan. 30.
The homeless shelters across the county counted each person staying on their premises Jan. 29. Then, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Jan. 30, small teams of volunteers scoured the county, checking in on well-known locations of the homeless in an attempt to count all the people not staying in the shelters, and who do not have a place to stay.
Volunteers start early to avoid recounting those who spent the night in shelters.
A total of 400 volunteers participated in the count, about double the amount from last year, Janssen said.
“I think that homelessness is just the topic in our community right now,” she said. “The community has just continued to have a dialogue about this issue, and I think that was a contributing factor for such a turnout.”
Last year, the count revealed 885 people experiencing homelessness in Kern County, an increase of 9 percent over the previous year, but below totals from 2007 to 2016.
This year is expected to bring another increase to the totals, reflecting not only an increase to homelessness statewide, but also the amount of volunteers who participated in the count.
Both the city of Bakersfield and the county of Kern encouraged employees to take part in the count.
Federal and state funding is linked to count totals, meaning the city and county could be eligible for more money if more homeless individuals are found.
In the following weeks, the Homeless Collaborative will compile the numbers for a local report, and it will also send statistics to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which collects data from across the country.
The collaborative will use information gleaned from the count to shift priorities in the services it provides to help bring about a reduction in the overall homeless population.
