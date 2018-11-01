The 2018 Backyard Bowl took place Friday, Oct. 26, as the Robert F. Kennedy Thunderbirds hosted the Cesar Chavez Titans.
Kennedy won big, 44-14, as the they prepare for the playoff journey ahead, but Chavez showed some resilience and made its case for playoffs.
The game started off slow for the Thunderbirds as they would turn the ball over on the first drive on an interception. Chavez’s offense would struggle to move the ball and Kennedy would take possession soon after but still couldn’t score any points of its own.
Hundreds of surprised fans looked on as Chavez held Kennedy scoreless until late in first quarter where Kennedy scored on a field goal. After a very tight first quarter, Kennedy led 3-0.
As the Chavez defense held firm, its offense lacked any sort of movement, and it would be the Chavez offense that would give up the first touchdown of the night with a 55-yard pick-six early in the first.
Kennedy now led 10-0 and used the momentum to its advantage. The Thunderbirds got a stop on Chavez’s next possession on a sack and forced a punt. From there, they drove down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run by Yoncanni Sandoval.
With Kennedy up 16-0, things looked and would remain bleak for the Titans.
The Titans would change the momentum, however, with a huge interception by linemen Juan Garcia. Sadly, they would turn the ball over on downs and this led to a 46-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jose Quota just before the half. The score at halftime stood at 23-0 and didn’t look to get much better for Chavez.
The second half began slow as well with Kennedy not scoring until four minutes in, but they were up 30-0 nonetheless, with eight minutes remaining. The teams traded a couple possessions before Kennedy would score yet again making the score 37-0.
Chavez would finally get in the scoring margin late in the third, scoring on an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown.
As the third quarter came to an end, Kennedy put up their final touchdown of the night giving them a 44-7 lead at the beginning of the fourth. Chavez would muster up a scoring possession before the game ended.
This game has huge implications for both teams as Kennedy displayed their comfort in destroying less-talented teams, and Chavez exemplifying an ability to stay in games with much better teams. Kennedy will host McLane this Friday in the first round of Division V playoffs and the team is dead set on winning its third helmet ring.
Chavez will also enter the playoffs at the Division IV level and will travel to Kerman for its first game. Both teams are capable of making big playoff runs and both teams have displayed a sense of brilliance on the field, respectively.
