The moment Ivan Garza stepped into the Robert F. Kennedy High weight room as an incoming freshman, only a few days after his eighth grade graduation, we knew we had something special. He was a kid that immediately grabbed our attention with his size, but very soon grabbed it with his work ethic.
The moment he touched a weight we knew he was serious as he led a group of friends in workouts made for kids much older than him. Once we transitioned to the field, we realized his athleticism was also something to behold. That summer in 2015, we knew we had a special group of incoming freshmen led by Garza.
At the end of his freshman season, Garza showed his dominance at that level, and he deserved the opportunity to come up for the playoffs for that 2015 season. A few weeks later he earned himself a Valley Championship ring as he was an instrumental part in beating Avenal to win our second championship in a row. For the next two years we saw Garza grow in his confidence and strength and knew that we had a Division 1 football player on our hands.
To prepare, Garza attended instructional football camps at both Fresno State and USC. There he grabbed the attention of many coaches and was put on the recruiting radar. That path hit a wall last May, when while competing at a track meet, he felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen and found himself having an emergency appendectomy the following day. Due to that surgery and having to spend the majority of the summer healing, he missed his senior summer football camp tour.
This put a damper on his recruiting circuit. That lull in recruiting was only for a short time, however, as it reignited late in his senior season as he helped to lead the 2018 Thunderbirds to their third Valley title. During the season Garza dominated at his offensive tackle position and received interest from many major universities. His final accomplishments included his second "All SSL First Team Player," "First Team All Area," "First Team All Section" and "First Team All State for Small Schools."
After being passed up by Nebraska, Washington State and Oregon State, Sacramento State became the next school to show interest in him. It immediately brought him out to its campus on a recruiting trip weekend. During that weekend, Garza visited the campus and football faculties and met players and coaches. He immediately became enamored with the school and the coaches. On the first day of his visit, he was offered a full scholarship by coach Taylor.
After sleeping on the offer and talking to his family and me, he decided early that Sunday morning in front of his mother, Sandra, that he would commit to play Division 1 football for the Sacramento State Hornets. The coaching staff was ecstatic and told me this was a monumental pick up for the program and its new coaching staff. Garza is the first Division 1 football player from the Delano area to be offered a scholarship to play football since the mid-1990s when Delano High School's Osbaldo Orozco was offered one by Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
The Kennedy Thunderbirds are very excited to have been a part of Garza's journey to Division 1 football and cannot wait to see him play against the likes of Fresno State, Arizona State and Cal Berkeley during the next few years.
Mario Millan is the head coach of the Robert F. Kennedy High School football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.